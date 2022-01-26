Samsung Galaxy S22 series specifications leak in full ahead of announcement

Samsung officially confirmed the next Galaxy Unpacked event is going to happen on February 9, where the company is expected to announce the brand new Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra flagship devices. At the event, Samsung will also likely announce the Galaxy Tab S8 Series, consisting of the Galaxy Tab S8, S8 Plus, and S8 Ultra, and we may also see the new Galaxy Home Mini 2 smart speaker, powered by Bixby. We’ve seen some of the specifications leak already for the Galaxy S22 series in the past few weeks and months, and today, we get to see it in full.

WinFuture posted a few specification tables, confirming some of the already seen specifications, and detailing some other ones that we didn’t fully know before. All of the upcoming Galaxy S22 series will run Samsung One UI 4.1, based on Android 12, and they’ll all come equipped with the Samsung Exynos 2200 chip in Europe, while the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will power it in the North America and other select regions such as China. The devices will also have Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C 3.2, NFC, and Wi-Fi 6, and as expected, they’ll all feature 5G connectivity. In case you missed it, we’ve shown you the Galaxy S22 series in all of their colors on new render images.

Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra Specifications

Model Galaxy S22 Galaxy S22 Plus Galaxy S22 Ultra Dimensions 146.0 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.64 mm 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm Weight 167 g 195 g 227 g Operating System One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 Display 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2340 x 1080 Pixel, Infinity-O-Display, 10 - 120 Hertz, Gorilla Glass Victus, 1500 nits, 425 ppi 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2340 x 1080 Pixel, Infinity-O-Display, 10 - 120 Hertz, Gorilla Glass Victus, 1750 nits, 393 ppi 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 3080 x 1440 Pixel, Infinity-O Edge-Display, 1-120 Hz, Gorilla Glass Victus, 1750 nits, 500 ppi Processor Europe

Samsung Exynos 2200 Octa-Core, 2.8GHz + 2.5GHz + 1.7GHz, 4nm, AMD RDNA 2

North America Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Octa-Core, 3.0GHz + 2.5GHz + 1.8GHz, 4nm, Adreno 730 Europe

Samsung Exynos 2200 Octa-Core, 2.8GHz + 2.5GHz + 1.7GHz, 4nm, AMD RDNA 2

North America Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Octa-Core, 3.0GHz + 2.5GHz + 1.8GHz, 4nm, Adreno 730 Europe

Samsung Exynos 2200 Octa-Core, 2.8GHz + 2.5GHz + 1.7GHz, 4nm, AMD RDNA 2

North America Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Octa-Core, 3.0GHz + 2.5GHz + 1.8GHz, 4nm, Adreno 730 Memory 8 GB 8 GB 8/12 GB Storage 128/256 GB 128/256 GB 128/256/512 GB Rear Camera 50 MP (Main camera, 85 °, f / 1.8, 23mm, 1 / 1.56 ", 1.0 ,m, OIS, 2PD)

12 MP (Ultra-wide-angle lens, 120 °, f / 2.2, 13mm, 1 / 2.55" , 1.4 )m)

10 MP (Telephoto lens, 36 °, f / 2.4, 69mm, 1 / 3.94 ", 1.0 ,m, OIS) 50 MP (Main camera, 85 °, f / 1.8, 23mm, 1 / 1.56 ", 1.0 ,m, OIS, 2PD)

12 MP (Ultra-wide-angle lens, 120 °, f / 2.2, 13mm, 1 / 2.55" , 1.4 )m)

10 MP (Telephoto lens, 36 °, f / 2.4, 69mm, 1 / 3.94 ", 1.0 ,m, OIS) 108 MP (main camera, 85°, f/1.8, 2PD, OIS)

12 MP (ultra wide angle, 120°, f/2.2, 13mm, 1/2.55", 1.4 µm, 2PD, AF)

10 MP (Telephoto, 36°, f/2.4, 69mm, 1/3.52", 1.12 µm, 2PD, OIS)

10 MP (Telephoto, 11°, f/4.9, 230mm, 1/3.52", 1.12 µm, 2PD, OIS) Front Camera 10 MP (f/2.2, 80°, 25mm, 1/3.24", 1.22 µm, 2PD) 10 MP (f/2.2, 80°, 25mm, 1/3.24", 1.22 µm, 2PD) 40 MP (f/2.2, 80°, 25mm, 1/2.8", 0.7 µm, AF) Security Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, Face recognition Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, Face recognition Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, Face recognition Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC 5G, Ultra-Wide-Band, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC 5G, Ultra-Wide-Band, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC Ports USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 Battery 3,700 mAh, fast charging, Qi wireless charging, reverse wireless charging 4,500 mAh, fast charging, Qi wireless charging, reverse wireless charging 5,000 mAh, fast charging, Qi wireless charging, reverse wireless charging Water & Dust Resistant IP68 IP68 IP68 Prices 8/128GB €849

8/256GB €899 8/128GB €1,049

8/256GB €1,099 8/128GB €1,249

12/256GB €1,349

12/512GB €1,449

The leaks appear to be true, and the Galaxy S22 series will have a slightly smaller display to the Galaxy S21 series, and the battery will also get a hit, albeit, they’re expected to support fast charging, likely at 45W. The devices are also expected to cost about $100 more in the US, and they’re expected to be priced similarly in other regions too, such as Europe and Asia.

The Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus will be available in Phantom Black, White, Pink Gold, and Green color options, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra will receive Phantom Black, White, Burgundy, and Green color options. As is the case with Samsung, we will likely see more color options in the near future, but it’s worth keeping in mind that some may not be available in some regions, and there’s a chance they’ll be limited to Samsung’s own website.

The new Galaxy S series flagships, tablets, and the smart speaker are all expected to be announced at the next Galaxy Unpacked event on February 9. They’re expected to be available in-store, and start shipping from February 25.