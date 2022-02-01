Samsung Galaxy S22 Series prices have leaked once again

February is already here, meaning that we are getting closer to the launch of new devices during Samsung’s upcoming event that is scheduled to take place on February 9. We are expecting to see the new Galaxy S22 series, the Galaxy Tab S8, and other great products, so expect tons of Samsung rumors in the upcoming days. The latest one reveals the alleged new pricing for the complete Galaxy S22 series.

We have great news for every Samsung fan that is already saving to get the new Samsung Galaxy S22. The new Galaxy S flagship may launch next week, and the latest rumors are once again suggesting a possible price tag. This information comes from Front Page Tech, where John Prosser claims that the new devices won’t be cheaper or more expensive than the current Galaxy S21 series. In other words, the new Samsung Galaxy S22 would start at $799. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra would feature a $999 and $1,199 price tag, which is better than having to pay an extra $100 for your new phone, as previous rumors suggested.

Rumors also suggest that the Galaxy S22 series may not ship as soon as expected, as some models will have early adopters waiting until March to get their hands on one of these devices. And it seems that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be the only model to start shipping in February.

Rumors also revealed several leaked images that show almost everything we need to know about the Galaxy S22 Series. Whatever the case, remember that you can reserve your new Galaxy S22 phone and get $50 savings via Samsung Credit that will help you get some accessories for your new device. And to make things even more compelling, Samsung is also known for giving amazing trade-in deals, which means that you could get your new device for a very low price. For instance, if you go to Samsung.com right now, you will see that you can get the Galaxy S21 for just $300 with 256GB storage, the Galaxy S21 Plus for $600, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra for just $600 after receiving up to $600 trade-in savings.

Reserve your next Samsung Galaxy device Get $50 credit! You can reserve a Samsung Galaxy S22 or Tab S8 series model for yourself and receive a $50 credit towards your purchase. Click the link below to reserve your Samsung Galaxy S22 right now!

Source: YouTube