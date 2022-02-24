Samsung Galaxy S22 series pre-orders surpass the 1 million mark while receiving its first software update

The latest Samsung Galaxy S22 series has been getting lots of attention in the last few days. The higher-end model has been presenting display issues, and it seems that the base model is also having some thermal problems, but nothing to worry about. Still, that doesn’t seem to be affecting the phone’s sales numbers, as South Korean outlet ZDnet has revealed impressive preorder numbers in South Korea.

According to ZDnet, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series has surpassed 1 million preorders in South Korea, as the devices may have reached the 1.02 million mark. If this information is accurate, we could see Samsung’s new flagship reaching record-breaking numbers very soon, as the Galaxy S22 Series also managed to sell 300,000 units on the first day of preorders.

“According to Samsung Electronics on the 23rd, the number of openings of the Galaxy S22 series exceeded 300,000 on the first day. This is the highest domestic record among Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy series. The previous record was 270,000 units of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 released in August last year.” Machine Translation

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series allegedly managed to reach the 1.02 million mark from February 14 to 21, which means that it only took eight days to achieve these sales numbers. In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy S8 sold 1.4 million units in eleven days. In other words, the Galaxy S22 is without a doubt a huge success for Samsung. Furthermore, sales numbers also suggest that the Galaxy S22 Ultra was responsible for getting more sales, reaching up to 60 percent of the total sales.

“The pre-sale of the Galaxy S22 series for 8 days from the 14th to the 21st was 1.02 million units, the highest ever. The previous record was the Galaxy S8, which sold 1,400,000 units. Considering that the pre-sale period of the Galaxy S8 was 11 days, it is analyzed that the Galaxy S22 recorded a lot of sales in a shorter period.” Machine Translation

Samsung has also started to send out its February 2022 security patch that will solve several privacy and security issues in its devices. However, we don’t know if this software update will eliminate the glitchy displays on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or fix the laggy displays on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

“Samsung had mentioned on its software documentation that the February 2022 security patch fixes over 60 privacy and security vulnerabilities found in Galaxy smartphones.”

Source 1:ZDnet

Source 2:SamMobile