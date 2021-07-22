Samsung has always stayed behind the competition when it gets to charging speeds. The company has supported 15W fast charging speeds for a very long time, and it only introduced the 25W and 45W super-fast charging speeds back in 2019. The new Galaxy S22 may support 65W fast charging on some of the highest-end models, which would likely be the Ultra variant.

Unfortunately, last year’s Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series only supported 25W fast charging, which was also carried over to the Galaxy S21 series. Some of the competition supports charging speeds up to 100W and more, so Samsung clearly has to do something to try and provide better speeds and keep up (via SamMobile).

Recently, we’ve heard some rumors about the next Samsung Galaxy series supporting up to 65W charging on the Galaxy S22 lineup, and we finally have a credible source to believe it. According to FrontTron, a Twitter leakster, the 65W fast charging support is in the testing phase for “Rainbow RGB”. Rainbow is apparently the codename for the Galaxy S22 lineup, with the R, G, and B denoting the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra.

45W fast charging isn’t supported on all current Galaxy S21 models, so there’s a likelihood that the 65W super-fast charging may be limited to the highest-end of the flagship, the Galaxy S22 Ultra. There is a chance that Samsung could include support for other devices this year, but we have no information about how likely that is to happen.

It’ll be interesting to see how it compares to the 25W fast charger, which on its own provides decent charging speeds, although the 65W charger should provide significantly faster charging times. The Galaxy S21 FE may also support 45W fast charging, according to the latest rumors. As for whether the 65W charger will be bundled with the upcoming flagships, it’s very unlikely. Samsung didn’t include a charging adapter in this year’s Galaxy S21 series, so it’s unlikely to come included, although Samsung could have some deals or bundles that may include it for free or at a discounted price.