Samsung Galaxy S22 Series may feature a 10MP selfie camera once again

We have received several rumors about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series. Most of these leaks suggest some design changes involving flatter displays, a redesigned camera module in the higher-end variant, and some camera upgrades. However, the latest information suggests that we may see great improvements in the selfie camera of the more affordable variants.

According to information from the Galaxy Club, the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22 Plus may once again feature a 10MP selfie camera. Meaning that this would be the fourth year Samsung would be using a 10MP sensor in the Galaxy S series, without including the Ultra models, of course.

The first time Samsung featured a 10MP selfie camera in the Galaxy S series was back in 2019 when the Samsung Galaxy S10 series left behind the 8MP selfie camera found in the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S9. Still, that doesn’t mean that we won’t see some improvements, as rumors also suggest that both the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus will have a 50MP main camera, along with a 12MP wide-angle camera.

Ice Universe has also been quite active at Twitter, where he claims that the front of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus “looks like an Apple iPhone 13 with a narrower bezel and Notch becomes a Hole,” and he also mentions that the chin in the S22 Ultra is greater than the one in the Galaxy S22+. Unfortunately, these tweets didn’t arrive with any images to give us a better idea of what Samsung may have prepared for us.

Further, he says that “I got the new news that Exynos2200 still exists in Galaxy S22 Series in some countries and regions.” This comes in an interesting moment since previous information suggests that the European market will also receive the Qualcomm Snapdragon version of the Samsung Galaxy S22.

Source Galaxy Club

Via Twitter