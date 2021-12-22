Samsung Galaxy S22 Series leaked on new dummy units

We showed you the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, and Galaxy S22 Plus press render images just an hour ago, and we have brand new images of all three Galaxy S22 Seires. A company sent over some dummy units to the media to showcase how the next generation of Samsung Galaxy S22 devices will look.

The images were published by GSMArena, who managed to get their hands on three dummy units, namely the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and the high-end Galaxy S22 Ultra. The standard Galaxy S22 is white, while the other two models are showcased in Black.

The devices match all of the descriptions, leaks, and render images that we’ve seen in the past, and by the looks of it, the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus will keep most of the design from the S21 Series. The device seems a little more rounded, and the back panel appears to have a glossy finish instead of the matte one, and the only major difference seems to be the matching camera module. Looks-wise, it’s nearly identical to the previous generation.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra looks a lot like the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, but the camera modules are separated into their own islands. The device will also support the S Pen, as can be seen on the second image, and the device will have a dedicated slot on the bottom to store the pen. The S Pen was also published by Mobile Fun – who originally provided the dummy units – for £49.99 (~$66). The pen is listed to be available in three color options, including White, Red, and Green, which suggests the Galaxy S22 Ultra will also receive similar colors, perhaps a few additional ones exclusive to Samsung.com.

GSMArena also compared the Galaxy S20 Ultra, the Galaxy S21 Ultra, and the new S22 Ultra, which looks very square-ish, and it’s certainly a lot closer to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra than the Galaxy S21 Ultra when it gets to design.