Take advantage of the latest savings available at Amazon.com, where you can purchase a new Samsung Galaxy S device starting at $500

We have a fantastic list of deals ready for you today, but we will start with the latest offers that are currently available at Amazon.com, where you can get your hands on a brand-new Galaxy smartphone for as low as $500.

Amazon is currently showing lots of love to Samsung fans, as it now lets you score up to $220 savings on some of the latest Samsung Galaxy devices. You can take advantage of this offer when you go for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, which now sells for $780, after picking up a 22 percent discount. In addition, this model comes fully unlocked with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage space, an awesome triple camera setup capable of capturing content at 8K, and other great features.

You can also opt for the base model that comes with the same excellent camera setup, internals, and features. However, you will have to settle for a smaller 3,700mAh battery and a 6.1-inch FHD flat display.

Samsung Galaxy S22 The Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with a flagship 4nm chipset, a three-camera setup on the back that is capable of capturing important memories both day and night, and a long battery life that can last a full day on a single charge. If you want a compact and stylish device, the Galaxy S22 is one of the best devices to get in 2022. View at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is also on sale, and you can get yours for as low as $1,050 after the latest 13 percent savings. This model comes with a cool design, a better camera, and stylus support, which will be perfect for those interested in making the most out of their new smartphone.

Suppose you’re on a tight budget. In that case, we can also recommend you consider picking up the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE or the Galaxy S20 FE that are currently receiving a $100 discount. This will leave the Galaxy S21 FE up for grabs at $600 and the Galaxy S20 FE at just $500. They both come with 128GB storage space, a decent camera, and other cool features.

And if you’re still looking for more options, I strongly recommend you check out the latest savings applied to the Google Pixel 6a that is now available for as low as $199 at Best Buy.