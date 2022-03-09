The Samsung Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy S21 FE, and the OnePlus 9 are on sale today

We start today’s deals with Samsung’s latest Galaxy S flagship series, selling at $800 if you forget to add the on-page coupon and the promo code at checkout. If you don’t, you will be able to get the base model with 128GB storage space for just $600. That’s because the coupon will get you instant $100 savings, and the promo code 86BONBGJ6AUU will get you an extra $100 savings via an Amazon Gift Card that will be useful for future Amazon.com purchases. However, this last part of the deal ends on March 13, so you may want to act fast before you miss out on that Amazon Gift Card.

Whatever the case, savings are also being applied to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, which is now available for just $800 after adding the on-page coupon and entering the same promo code at checkout. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, is only getting the $100 Amazon Gift Card credit, which means that you would still have to pay $1,200 for your new smartphone.

You can also consider purchasing the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE that sells for $670 after scoring a $100 discount. This model comes packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 999 processor, 6GB RAM, and 256GB storage space. Or you can opt for the 128GB storage model, which sells for $600 after scoring the same $100 savings. The best part is that you can also trade in your current device to receive up to $511 savings, meaning you can purchase this new phone for just $89.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S21 FE OnePlus 9

The OnePlus 9 is also on sale, and you can get this model for $600 after receiving an 18 percent discount that translates to $130 savings. This model comes with the same processor as the Galaxy S21 FE and 128GB storage space, but it packs 2GB more RAM, a Hasselblad triple camera, and 65W fast charging support.