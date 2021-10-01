We are less than six months away from the possible launch of the new Samsung Galaxy S22 series, which means that leaks are about to get more interesting. The first batch of Galaxy S22 renders have already appeared, and it seems that they won’t stop coming. The latest leaks come from Twitter, where we have well-known leakers Ice Universe and /Leaks showing off several protective cases for what seems to be the new Galaxy S22 series.

According to alleged leaked cases of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, we can see that the vanilla variant will arrive with a similar design to the one found on the current Galaxy S21 series. However, they’re not identical, as these images reveal that the new model could arrive with larger camera holes and a different color on the camera module of this model that looks like the Phantom Violet variant of the Galaxy S21. The Galaxy S22 Plus also looks pretty much like its predecessor, or at least that’s what these images suggest.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, shows a redesigned camera module. However, Ice Universe’s source doesn’t know if the new design will look like a P or an 11. Still, the most crucial detail we can take out of these images is that the new Galaxy S22 Ultra may feature a boxier design that resembles the now dead Galaxy Note series. And the best part is that we see a cutout on the lower part of the protective case, which suggests that Samsung found a way to place the S Pen inside the phone’s chassis.

Breaking：Samsung phone protective case manufacturer has begun to build S22 series protective case . We can see that the camera area is just like our rendered drawing, but unfortunately, It just knows the shape of this area, whether it is “P”or “11” , and he does not know. pic.twitter.com/yYtZF8lZXl — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 30, 2021

Previous rumors also suggest that the new Samsung Galaxy S22 series will feature up to 45W Fast Charging on the higher-end model. Still, unfortunately, we also hear that the new models will also come with smaller batteries, which would be a real problem considering that new processors are becoming better and more power-efficient.

Via SamMobile