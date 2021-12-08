Samsung Galaxy S22 series could arrive with a familiar price tag

Samsung rumors just keep appearing every more so often. The latest information has constantly mentioned the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE that will allegedly launch in the first half of January 2022. These rumors also suggest that Samsung is planning on arriving with a great price that would match the price of this year’s Galaxy S20 FE. And it seems that the company is also planning on using the same strategy with the Samsung Galaxy S22, as new rumors imply that they will have the same price tag as its predecessor.

We have great news for those interested in the new Samsung Galaxy S22 series, as the latest rumors claim that they won’t be more expensive than the current iteration of Samsung’s famous Galaxy S series. These rumors suggest that the new Samsung Galaxy S22 would arrive with an $800 price tag in the United States, which is exactly the price tag on the vanilla variant of the Galaxy S21. This would also help customers choose between the Galaxy S21 FE and the Galaxy S22, as they would have a $100 difference in pricing.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series

The rumor also suggests that Samsung hopes to sell around 14 million Samsung Galaxy S22 units. At the same time, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra are expected to reach 8 million and 11 million marks, respectively. This means that Samsung believes that its most affordable variant will be the most successful model in sales. Just remember to take this information with some salt, as we will most likely continue to see more information surface as we inch closer to the Samsung Galaxy S22 series launch. Remember that Samsung’s new flagship is allegedly arriving on the second week of February, with pre-orders starting on the same day of the Unpacked event.

Source:SamMobile