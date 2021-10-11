A leaked screenshot listing confirms that Samsung has officially certified the upcoming Galaxy S22 Series at 3C. The Chinese Galaxy S22 models will all feature a now fairly standard 25W wired fast charging speeds. Earlier, we heard rumors that the Galaxy S22 Ultra would support fast charging at 45W, but it seems like the Chinese model will not receive it after all, and it’s unclear if the international will receive it either.

A possible explanation could be that this all only applied to the Qualcomm-powered units (via PhoneArena). At the same time, the S22 Ultra with Exynos 2200 and the rumored custom-made GPU by the AMD partnership will support even faster speeds. However, it’s likely that this will not be available in China, hence why it wasn’t listed on the certification.

The screenshot also shows the three phones with models numbers SM-S9080, SM-S9060, and SM-S9010, which are expected to represent the Galaxy S22 series. All of the devices are listed to support 25W (9V, 2.77A). Additionally, the listing reveals that all three phones will come with an EP-TA800 charger that Samsung has been using in the last few years.

Whatever the case is, the Chinese market will likely only see charging speeds no faster than 25W, which is very disappointing. Samsung is now becoming one of the largest manufacturers in the market to stick with slower fast charging solutions, and it’s well behind the competition while everyone is offering 30-120W fast charging speeds.

We’ll have to wait and see what Samsung ends up doing for the European and North American markets, and we’ll likely see more in the coming weeks and months ahead. Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S22 trio sometime in January or February in 2022, so we’re only a few months away from seeing the new flagship devices.