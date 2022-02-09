Samsung Galaxy S22 series announced, the flagship trio for 2022

Samsung just announced the latest Galaxy S22 flagship trio at its Galaxy Unpacked event. The new Galaxy S22 series consists of the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra high-end devices. The new devices feature a bold design and introduce dynamic cameras with advanced intelligent image processing to make the most out of important moments. Samsung also announced the new Galaxy Tab S8 series at the same event, which also features upgraded internal components and many new features.

Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus

The new Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus share most of the same internals and look nearly identical on the outside. While the backside looks similar to the Galaxy S21 series, it is now covered in Gorilla Glass Victus+ on both the front and back, in Armour Aluminium frame. The sides are less curvy and mostly flat, which should provide a better grip.

The Galaxy S22 has a 6.1-inch panel, while the S22 Plus has a 6.6-inch display. Both feature a Dynamic AMOLED 2x, FHD+ panel with 10-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and 240Hz Touch Sampling rate for a smoother scrolling experience. The new displays are more colorful and brighter than the previous generation, and the S22 has a peak brightness of 1,300 nits, and the S22 Plus peaks at 1,750 nits.

While the official press announcement only mentions a 4nm processor, we know that the Galaxy S22 series come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen chipset and Exynos 2200 in select markets, both of which feature advanced AI and ML processing that can deliver better performance, and are more power-efficient. There is 8GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB storage options available.

The Galaxy S22 also features 25W fast wired charging, while this is upgraded on the Plus model to 45W. Both devices support 15W Qi wireless charging. Samsung also promises that the new chipset and the fast charging capability will provide an even better battery life, but we’ll have to put the devices through our usual tests to confirm the results.

Speaking of the battery life, the S22 packs a 3,700 mAh battery, while the Plus model has a 4,500 mAh cell inside. Both devices feature a 50MP primary camera with f/1.8, OIS, a 12MP ultrawide with f/2.2, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom OIS, f/2.4, and 30X Space Zoom.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The third device in the Galaxy S22 series is the Ultra. The new Galaxy S22 Ultra carries on the legacy from the Galaxy Note series, and it’s the first Galaxy in the S lineup to have a dedicated and built-in slot for the S Pen, making it a true successor of the Note 20 series.

The new Galaxy S22 Ultra has curvy sides and a flat top and bottom. The included S Pen is the best ever on a Samsung device, and it has 70% lower latency compared to previous models, and it’s the best smartphone to this date for drawing, sketching, and writing. The Galaxy S22 Ultra has a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with Edge QHD+ resolution and a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, as well as 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate. Like the other two devices in the S22 lineup, it has a more colorful display, and it’s also much brighter, peaking at 1,750 nits.

The Ultra will also come with the new 4nm processors, and it will have 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. The 128GB storage variant will have 8GB of RAM, while the rest will have 12GB by default. When it comes to the camera, the Ultra won’t disappoint. It has a 108MP primary sensor with f/1.8, Dual Pixel AF, and FOV 85-degrees, a 12MP ultrawide sensor with f/2.2, a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, f/2.4, another 10MP telescope sensor with 10x optical zoom and f/4.9, capable of 100X Space Zoom by using the 10X optical zoom sensor and 10X digital Zoom and AI enhancements. The selfie camera is a 40MP unit with f/2.2 and FOV 80-degrees.

The battery is a 5,000 mAh cell that supports up to 45W fast wired charging, 15W Qi wireless charging, reverse wireless charging, and it’s also USB-IF compliant. Samsung promises a long battery life thanks to the advanced chipset and more efficient technologies.

Pricing and Availability

Samsung Galaxy S22, will start at $799.99, while the Galaxy S22 Plus will go for $999.99 in the United States. The Galaxy S22 and its larger sibling, the Galaxy S22 Plus, will be available in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Pink Gold colors, as well as 128/256GB storage options and 8GB of RAM.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will start at $1,199.99 and it will be available in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Burgundy color options in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB options. The 128GB storage variant will come with 8GB of RAM, while the rest of the configurations will have 12GB.

Pre-orders for the Galaxy S22 series start today, on February 9, at Samsung.com and major retailers and carriers. Those who pre-order or upgrade (until February 24) will be eligible to upgrade to the next storage tier when purchasing 128GB or 256GB models. The offer will also include an additional Samsung Credit of up to $200 for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, $150 for the Galaxy S22 Plus, or $100 for the Galaxy S22 to spend toward purchasing the Samsung Freestyle, or the Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch. Those who pre-order will also receive up to 25% off of any Galaxy Tab S8 devices.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series will be available from February 25, 2022, through Samsung.com, carriers, and other retailers' websites and stores.