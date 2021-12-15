Samsung Galaxy S22 series allegedly revealed in hands-on video

We have a leaked video of what seems to be dummy models of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series. The devices were caught on tape, and @OnLeaks was kind enough to share this short clip with the world.

Well-known leaker @OnLeaks has posted a short 37-second clip where we can see what could be every variant of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series. First up, we have what could be the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra that features a design that makes us think about the now-dead Galaxy Note series. The video suggests that the higher-end device will feature a waterdrop camera design, and we also get to see the S Pen inside a slot in the chassis of the device.

On the other hand, we have the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 in black and white, respectively. These devices share a similar design language to the current Galaxy S21 series, or the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, as these devices have color-matching camera modules as well as the new S21 FE that is supposed to launch in the first weeks of January. This makes more sense considering that Samsung already announced that it will be holding a special keynote on January 4 during CES 2022.

Whatever the case, we have also seen that the support pages for all three Galaxy S22 devices are already live at Samsung.com, which means that we are inching closer to a possible launch. The new Samsung Galaxy S22 series is allegedly being announced during a Galaxy Unpacked event that would take place in the last weeks of February, and it could become available for purchase the following month.

The new Samsung Galaxy S22 series would arrive as model SM-S901U, SM-S906U, and SM-S908U in the United States, as the “U” is used for the US variant with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. In contrast, the Korean models come with an “N,” which is expected to feature Samsung’s Exynos 2200 processor.

Source: Twitter

Via: GSM Arena