Samsung Galaxy S22: am I getting the Qualcomm or the Exynos model?

Samsung's flagship trio for the year 2022 is here. The company finally launched its Galaxy S22 series yesterday, which consists of three high-end devices: Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and the S22 Ultra. Are you ready to place your order for your S22? But which variant are you getting — Exynos 2200 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1? Read along and learn which countries are getting the Exynos and Qualcomm models of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series.

Like previous-generation S-series devices, Samsung is again going to launch the S flagship in some countries with Qualcomm's latest chipset (the Snapdragon 8 Gen1) and with its own Exynos 2200 silicon in some other countries. However, it looks like things have changed a bit this time. As per a report from Android Authority, some countries which previously used to get Exynos models will get the Snapdragon models this time.

As usual, Samsung will sell the Qualcomm version of the S22 in the United States and Korea. But, in addition to these countries, buyers in India, South Africa, Australia, the UAE, and the rest of North America will get the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 S22 models. This is surprising as previously Samsung used to launch the Exynos version of the S-series flagships in these regions.

S22 Variant Region Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 North America, South Korea, Australia, India, UAE, and South Africa Exynos 2200 Europe and the United Kingdom

Other than that, things are just the same. The whole of Europe and the United Kingdom is said to receive the Exynos 2200 variant of the Galaxy S22. We'll keep this page updated as and when we learn more about the region-specific variants.

In the meantime, you can place a pre-order for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. As usual, pre-order for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series come with a number of benefits. You can get up to $200 off on placing an order for a Samsung Galaxy S22 model. Also, for the pre-order time period, you can get the 256GB variants of the S22 devices at the same price as the 128GB variants. For S22 Ultra, you can get the 512GB variant for the price of a 256GB storage variant. Also, don't forget to check out the best Samsung Galaxy S22 pre-order deals.