With iPhone 13 series done and dusted, everyone’s attention has turned to Google Pixel 6 and the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. While we’re still months away from Samsung’s next flagship, the first renders of the S22 lineup have already shown up. The renders show that the standard S22 and the middle one, S22+, are expected to host a similar design, meanwhile, the top-end Ultra model could feature a totally different design from the base and the Plus variant with an S Pen slot and a rectangular Note 20-like design.

With the Ultra seemingly becoming the Note’s successor, Samsung could update the smartphone’s name. According to the leaker Chun, Samsung is considering changing the name of the upcoming smartphone to reflect its design and the smartphone’s purpose. The rumor claims Samsung will name its upcoming smartphone series S22, S22 Pro, and Note 22 Ultra. If the changes go through, here’s what the S22 lineup would be named in place of what it should’ve been named:

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22 Pro (instead of Galaxy S22+)

Galaxy Note 22 Ultra (instead of Galaxy S22 Ultra)

Reading the names for the first time, it seems quite logical from Samsung’s point of view. The S series and Note series smartphones have grown closer than ever over the last few years. The only major difference between the series has always been the S Pen stylus. If the Ultra features an S Pen, calling it a Note does make sense. It will not only save the company from the hassle of hosting a dedicated launch for the Note series, but it will also unify the two flagship segments.

The company has been previously rumored to be unifying the Note and the S lineup, however, with S22 series renders, the rumor is now close to being a reality. What are your thoughts on the Galaxy S22 series rumored name? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: Phonearena