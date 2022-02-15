Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs iPhone 13 Pro: which should you buy?

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus unveiled at Unpacked 2022 on 9th February is a no-frills $999 smartphone from the Korean OEM. It has one of the best combinations of hardware and software available on the Android spectrum of devices. But how does it compare next to the smaller — but price equivalent — iPhone 13 Pro? which is effectively Apple's best device; if you overlook its size.

Thus, if you have found yourself shopping for a new phone at the $999 price, in this article, we are going to go over how the two devices are different from each other by breaking down their hardware specifications to help you make a decision.

Now, if you are looking for a more detailed piece on the Galaxy S22 Plus to learn every little bit of information on its offerings, head over to our in-depth guide. But if you've already made your decision on buying it, we've got you covered with a deals post that will help you make the most of this pre-order period.

Design and Display

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus continues with the Contour Cut design language introduced with Galaxy S21 Series and has an easy-to-hold build with very soft curves on the metal — Armor Aluminum — frame. The iPhone 13 Pro, on the other hand, remains with the revived flat edge design of the iPhone 5 and its glossy Stainless Steel rails.

The back glass panels on both phones feature a matte finish, a boon for those who tend to use their devices without a case. Speaking of the type of glass, the Galaxy S22 Plus uses the latest Gorilla Glass Victus Plus on its front and back, while the iPhone 13 Pro features Ceramic Shield on the front, all Apple mentions for the rear is the PVD Coating applied to achieve the matte finish. But regardless, the bottom line here is that these phones will stand the test of time provided they do not have a catastrophic fall, in which case, "Glass is glass and glass breaks."

Bringing your focus to the display, as you may have noticed from the plethora of videos now, the S22 Plus is larger than the iPhone 13 Pro and features a 6.8-inch FHD OLED Display with a hole-punch cut-out. The iPhone 13 Pro measures in at 6.1-inches OLED panel and is a much sharper display, with its new shrunken notch. Both phones sport LTPO panels capable of adapting their refresh rates between 10Hz and 120Hz.

What processor do these devices feature?

In terms of silicon performance, Apple has maintained a lead over its competitors for a while now, and when pit against its direct competitors, the A15 Bionic is once again proving to be the undisputed leader. So, if you are looking for a smartphone that offers unhindered usage with a great combination of performance and efficiency, the iPhone 13 Pro is bound to be the better pick.

The Galaxy S22 Plus, on the other hand, ships with two SKUs. In North America, buyers will have access to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 variant, but some international buyers will receive units with the Exynos 2200, which ships with the Xclipse GPU, a result of the collaboration between Samsung and AMD. You can learn more about the exact chipset to expect by reading Sanuj Bhatia's piece on the SoC configuration Samsung might ship. Also, both processors in their initial coverage have proven to be good performers, and you won't face much of an issue.

And as has been the case in recent years and is customary for almost any flagship comparison. In day-to-day usage, you aren't likely to notice any performance difference between the Galaxy S22 Plus and iPhone 13 Pro. Both phones will run games at their maximum settings and ensure switching between apps and multitasking is a breeze.

How does Galaxy S22 Plus' camera hardware compare against iPhone 13 Pro?

Looking straight at the numbers, the camera hardware on Samsung's Galaxy S22 Plus has seen a few changes as its 12MP Wide camera was swapped for a new 50MP sensor. Last year's 64MP Telephoto on the S21 Plus has also undergone a change, this time by the same 10MP 3x Optical Zoom Telephoto found on the S22 Ultra. The 12MP Ultra-Wide and 10MP front camera remain unchanged on this device.

In comparison, the iPhone 13 Pro also features a triple camera array, albeit this year, Apple redid every single one of its lenses with new larger sensors, though the megapixel count remains the same. To speak in numbers, the iPhone 13 Pro features a 12MP Wide, 12MP Ultra-Wide, and a 12MP Telephoto setup.

To see how their images will compare make sure to look out for our post update.

How does the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus compare to iPhone 13 Pro in terms of battery life?

iPhones used to be notorious for battery life, but over the last few years, with Apple becoming a little more willing to choose function over form, the devices have become known for some of the best endurance. The entire iPhone 13 Series added a little more depth to its design, which resulted in larger batteries being packed in; this brought the iPhone 13 Pro's battery capacity to a respectable 3125 mAh cell which has reports citing well over a day of use.

The Galaxy S22 Plus features a 4500 mAh cell, similar to its predecessor, and with the device hardly seeing any significant changes, we doubt the great experience from last year will be affected. We believe the device will last you through a day of use.

A welcome change in the ability to fast charge your S22 Plus — with 45W wired charging — is an addition we’re excited about! Charging speeds have been a gripe for users as competitors have continually kept pushing the bar, even reaching 120W of charging power.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus The Galaxy S22 Plus is the latest flagship smartphone from Samsung. It comes with a powerful chipset, a large 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 50MP primary camera, and much more. Apple iPhone 13 Pro The iPhone 13 Pro features all-around upgrades making the device the best option available from Apple. If you're looking for a phone that will not leave out an ounce of performance and has the latest bells and whistles, this is the device to get.

Technical Specifications