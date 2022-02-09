Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: Specifications

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S22 Plus at its February Unpacked event. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus offers a decent set of specifications and goes against the likes of iPhone 13 Pro and Google Pixel 6 Pro. Here are the technical specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus:

Along with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, Samsung also announced the affordable and premium tier S22 devices. Click here to know more about the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Specs

Category Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Display 6.6-inch, 2X Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz, FHD+ (1080 x 2340) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 or Exynos 2200 Graphics Adreno 730 or AMD RDNA Memory 8GB Storage 128/256GB Expandable Storage No Rear Camera 1 50 MP Wide Camera, Dual Pixel AF, OIS, f/1.8, FOV 85˚ Rear Camera 2 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera, f/2.2, FOV 120˚ Rear Camera 3 10MP Telephoto Camera, 3x Optical Zoom, OIS, f/2.4 Front Camera 10MP, f/2.2 Security Pin, Pattern, Password, Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor Material Armor Aluminum, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ Operating System One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, Ultra Wide Band Headphone Jack No Battery 4,500 mAh Charging 45W wired, 15W wireless Water Resistance IP68 Dimensions 75.8 x 157.4 x 7.6 mm Weight 196g Colors Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Pink Gold Pre-order date February 9 Release date February 25 Price $999.99

Click here to check out the technical specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Display

The Galaxy S22 Plus comes with a big 2X Dynamic AMOLED 6.6-inch display. This display boasts an FHD+ resolution (1080 x 2340 pixels) with an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz. Samsung claims the display's brightness can go up to 1,750 nits — best of all smartphones — that enables class-leading color contrast and HDR playbacks. In addition, the Galaxy S22 Plus also comes with Vision Booster technology that automatically adjusts the display to the lighting around you and enhances the color contrast. Moreover, the display and the back of the smartphone are made up of Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus+ so you can worry less about accidental drops.

Internals

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is powered by Samsung's own Exynos 2200 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 depending on where you buy it. Both the chipsets are 4nm node process-based and on ARM v9 architecture. The difference is in the GPUs, in which there the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 variant will be powered by an Adreno 730 GPU whereas the Exynos 2200 variant will have AMD's RDNA technology-based GPU.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus comes with a 4,500 mAh battery. Even though it's a tad bit smaller than the S21 Plus — the Galaxy S21 Plus had a 4,800 mAh battery — Samsung says the S22 Plus should last you more than a single day on a full charge. It supports 45W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus runs on One UI 4.1. The new OS from Samsung brings Android 12's wallpaper-based color theming and much more. Samsung is also promising four generations of Android OS upgrades, and if anything recent has been a clue, Samsung will provide updates for its S22 Plus faster than other Android OEMs.

Galaxy S22 Plus Pricing and Availability

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is available for pre-order starting today, i.e., February 9, 2022. The device will start shipping on February 25, 2022. Samsung has introduced only two variants of the S22 Plus: one with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage and the other one with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. The starting price for the S22 Plus in the United States has been set at $999.

Storage Price (USD) Price (GBP) Price (EUR) 8GB + 128GB $999.99 TBA TBA 8GB + 256GB TBA TBA TBA

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is available in four colors: Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, Pink Gold