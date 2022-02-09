Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: All your questions answered

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is finally out. The device is finally available for pre-order right now. If you're thinking of pre-ordering the Galaxy S22 Plus, you must have some questions about the device. In this FAQ, we answer all of your questions about the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus.

S22 Plus FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions)

Does the Galaxy S22 Plus have a 120Hz display?

Yes, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus comes with a 6.6-inch 120Hz display. This display features 2X Dynamic AMOLED technology that is capable of refreshing the display from 10Hz all the way to 120Hz. The display also features FHD+ resolution (1080 x 2340 pixels) and up to 1,750 nits of brightness.

Does the Galaxy S22 Plus support 45W fast wired charging?

Yes, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus supports 45W fast wired charging. You can buy the charging brick from Samsung to fill the 4,500 mAh battery of your S22 Plus faster.

Does the Galaxy S22 Plus support fast wireless charging?

Yes, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus supports wireless charging. However, it is limited to only 15W.

Does the Galaxy S22 Plus support reverse wireless charging?

Yes, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus supports reverse wireless charging. This feature is called Wireless PowerShare and can be enabled from the settings to charge devices such as the new Galaxy Buds.

Does the Galaxy S22 Plus come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip?

Just like the previous Samsung flagship smartphones, Samsung has introduced two variants of the Galaxy S22 Plus. It comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 in some markets, such as the USA, and with Samsung's own Exynos 2200 in other markets, such as the UK, Italy, and Spain.

Does the Galaxy S22 Plus come with a charging adapter?

No, the Galaxy S22 Plus doesn't come with a charging adapter in the box. You will have to buy a separate charging adapter from Samsung. You can buy the 25W fast charging adapter but since the phone supports 45W fast charging, it's better to buy that to fill the 4,500 mAh battery of your S22 Plus faster.

What’s in the Galaxy S22 Plus box?

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus box includes the phone itself and a USB-C cable to charge the device and transfer data.

Galaxy S22 Plus box contents:

Samsung Galaxy S22 (the phone itself)

Paperwork

Sim ejector tool

USB-C cable

Power adapter is sold separately.

Is the Galaxy S22 Plus Dual SIM?

What 5G bands does the Galaxy S22 Plus support?

Samsung Galaxy S22 supports both mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G in the United States. Here are all the supported 5G bands:

Sub-6GHz: n1, n2, n3, n5, n7, n8, n12, n14, n20, n25, n28, n30, n38, n40, n41, n48, n66, n71, n77, n78. mmWave: n257, n258, n260, n261.

Which carriers do the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus support?

Samsung says the Galaxy S22 Plus is supported on all major carriers across the United States. Many of the carriers are also offering deals on the device. However, we would still recommend you to contact your service provider and confirm with them.

Does the Galaxy S22 Plus support the S Pen?

Neither the Galaxy S22 nor the Galaxy S22 Plus support the S Pen. It’s not possible to make it work on the displays as the display of the S22 Plus lacks hardware support for S Pen. Only the Galaxy S22 Ultra is compatible and fully supports the S Pen functionality.

Does the Galaxy S22 Plus come with wireless Galaxy Buds?

No, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus doesn't come with Galaxy Buds in the box. However, you can take advantage of the pre-orders and get up to $150 in Samsung Credit by reserving the device before 25th February. You can then use the credit to buy the Galaxy Buds of your choice.

Is there a Galaxy S22 mini, or a compact model?

No, Samsung has not introduced an S22 mini or a contact model of the S22. If you're looking for an S22 model that is easier to handle, then go for the baseline Galaxy S22 model that is already very compact in size.

What are the storage options for the Galaxy S22 Plus?

Interestingly, there are only two choices of storage options for the Galaxy S22 Plus: 128GB and 256GB. There's no 512GB model and the company has removed the Micro SD card storage expansion slot as well.

Does the Galaxy S22 Plus have a Micro SD storage expansion slot

No, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus does not have a Micro SD storage expansion slot. If you fear that the storage might fill up, we recommend you purchase the 256GB variant of the device. Moreover, you can subscribe to cloud storage services and regularly store your photos on the cloud.

How many cameras does the Galaxy S22 Plus have?

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus has three cameras on the back. The triple camera setup includes a 50MP main wide-angle camera, a 10MP telelens, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The main 50MP camera of the device comes with features like Dual Pixel autofocus, Optical Image Stabilization, and an 85-degree field of view. The 10MP telephoto lens features 3x optical zoom while the ultra-wide camera boasts a field of view of 120-degree.

Does the Galaxy S22 Plus take astrophotography photos?

Yes, Samsung has added a feature called nightography to the S22 Plus. Thanks to the larger image sensor, you can now capture more light and even astrophotography photos.

Does the Galaxy S22 Plus support 8K video recording?

Yes, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus supports 8K recording at 24fps.

What kind of 4K video recording does the Galaxy S22 Plus support?

Yes, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus support 4K video recording. It can record up to 60fps in 4K mode from all the lenses, including the main 50MP sensor and the telelens.

Does the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus have a notch?

No, the Galaxy S22 Plus does not have a notch. Instead, it uses a hole-punch design which houses the 10MP front selfie camera.

Does the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus support Wi-Fi 6E?

Yes, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus supports WiFi 6E.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus waterproof?

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is rated IP68 dust and water-resistant. It can survive up to 30 minutes under 1.5 meters of freshwater. However, Samsung still advises against beach or pool use.

Does the Galaxy S22 Plus have a 3.5mm headphone jack?

No, the Galaxy S22 Plus does not have a 3.5mm headphone jack.

