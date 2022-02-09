Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: info, specifications, pricing, release date, and more

Samsung finally unveiled the Galaxy S22 Plus at its Unpacked event earlier today. Introduced at the price tag of $999, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus goes against the likes of iPhone 13 Pro and Google Pixel 6 Pro. For those looking for a new Android flagship with a pro-grade camera, amazing display, premium materials, excellent software, and healthy battery life, the Galaxy S22 Plus is a great option. Read along and learn more about the 'Plus' variant of this year's S-series lineup.

Along with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, Samsung also announced the affordable and premium tier S22 devices. Click here to know more about the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: Design

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus' design isn't that different than the S21 Plus. In fact, the design looks more mature now. The vertical camera array still sticks to the top left corner of the device and the camera module's also frame melts into the frame of the phone just like the S21 Plus. However, the S22 Plus is a bit 'boxy' in shape now. It doesn't have as smooth of a corner radius as the S21 Plus.

The back is made out of glass which has been given a haze finish. The camera module's color now matches the color of the back of the body, unlike the S21 Plus. Overall, the smartphone now looks more modern, fashionable, and sleek.

Samsung hasn't forgotten about the phone's durability. The company says the S22 Plus is its 'most durable' smartphone to date. The chassis of the S22 Plus is made out of Armor Aluminum which increases its durability many folds. Moreover, the glass used on the back and the front is Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus+, which is one of the toughest glass for smartphones out there.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: Display

Samsung Galaxy S21 series had one of the best displays in smartphones last year. With the Galaxy S22, Samsung is upping its game. The Galaxy S22 Plus features a big Dynamic AMOLED 6.6-inch display. This display boasts an FHD+ resolution (1080 x 2340 pixels) with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung claims the display's brightness can go up to 1,750 nits — best of all smartphones — that enables class-leading color contrast and HDR playbacks.

In addition, the Galaxy S22 Plus also comes with Vision Booster technology that automatically adjusts the display to the lighting around you and enhances the color contrast. As mentioned above, the display is made up of Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus+ so you can worry less about accidental drops.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: Cameras

Samsung Galaxy S-series devices have some of the best cameras of all smartphones. And just like that, the Galaxy S22 Plus is also promised to deliver next-level camera experiences. The triple camera setup includes a 50MP main wide-angle camera, a 10MP telelens, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The main 50MP camera of the device comes with features like Dual Pixel autofocus, Optical Image Stabilization, and an 85-degree field of view. The 10MP telephoto lens features 3x optical zoom while the ultra-wide camera boasts a field of view of 120-degree.

The camera on the S22 Plus draws more light. Thanks to the 23% larger sensor, the S22 Plus comes with improved low-light performance and nightography features. Other features include Auto-Framing which automatically detects and tracks up to 10 people and adjusts the camera’s focus to capture everyone clearly. On the video side of things, the S22 Plus can record up to 8K at 24fps. Samsung has also included advanced VDIS technology that stabilizes the video when you're recording on the move.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: Processor, Battery, and Software

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is powered by Samsung's own Exynos 2200 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 depending on where you buy it. Both the chipsets are 4nm node process-based and on ARM v9 architecture. The difference is in the GPUs, in which there the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 variant will be powered by an Adreno 730 GPU whereas the Exynos 2200 variant will have AMD's RDNA technology-based GPU.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus comes with a 4,500 mAh battery. Even though it's a tad bit smaller than the S21 Plus — the Galaxy S21 Plus had a 4,800 mAh battery — Samsung says the S22 Plus should last you more than a single day on a full charge. It supports 45W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus runs on One UI 4.1. The new OS from Samsung brings Android 12's wallpaper-based color theming and much more. Samsung is also promising four generations of Android OS upgrades, and if anything recent has been a clue, Samsung will provide updates for its S22 Plus faster than other Android OEMs.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: Pricing, Availability, and Colors

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is available for pre-order starting today, i.e., February 9, 2022. The device will start shipping on February 25, 2022. Samsung has introduced only two variants of the S22 Plus: one with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage and the other one with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. The starting price for the S22 Plus in the United States has been set at $999.

Storage Price (USD) Price (GBP) Price (EUR) 8GB + 128GB $999.99 TBA TBA 8GB + 256GB TBA TBA TBA

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is available in four colors: Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, Pink Gold

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: Specs

Category Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Display 6.6-inch, AMOLED, 120Hz, FHD+ (1080 x 2340) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 or Exynos 2200 Graphics Adreno 730 or AMD RDNA Memory 8GB Storage 128/256GB Expandable Storage No Rear Camera 1 50 MP Wide Camera, Dual Pixel AF, OIS, f/1.8, FOV 85˚ Rear Camera 2 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera, f/2.2, FOV 120˚ Rear Camera 3 10MP Telephoto Camera, 3x Optical Zoom, OIS, f/2.4 Front Camera 10MP, f/2.2 Security Pin, Pattern, Password, Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor Material Armor Aluminum, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ Operating System One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, Ultra Wide Band Headphone Jack No Battery 4,500 mAh Charging 45W wired, 15W wireless Water Resistance IP68 Dimensions 75.8 x 157.4 x 7.6 mm Weight 196g Colors Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Pink Gold Pre-order date February 9 Release date February 25 Price $999.99

If you have any more questions about the Galaxy S22 Plus, make sure to check out our FAQ page where we answer all of your questions about the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus.