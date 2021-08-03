Samsung is the world’s second-largest image sensor manufacturer after Sony. Currently, it has 200 MP and 50 MP RGBW sensors in the pipeline. According to the latest rumor from Ice universe, the South Korean giant is planning on introducing these sensors in September.

Another guy known for leaking smartphone-related stuff has added that the 50 MP RGBW sensor will be seen on Samsung Galaxy S22 series smartphones. Moreover, the Korean company will also be sharing these sensors will select brands. It is worth noting that while Ice universe has a good track record with leaks and rumors, the same can’t be said about the other Twitter user. Hence, we will advise taking this news with a pinch of salt.

So this 50MP is going to a select clients and will be seen on S22 series — 𓆩Yogesh𓆪 (@heyitsyogesh) August 1, 2021

RGBW sensors aren’t exactly new as it was first popularized by Sony on Huawei’s P8 smartphone back in 2015. In addition to the red, green, and blue parts of the sensor, it has an additional element to detect luminance. As a result, cameras with RGBW sensors offer relatively better low-light performance.

As per the previous speculation, Samsung’s 200 MP sensor will first show up on Xiaomi’s Mi 12 smartphone. Considering that Mi Mix 4 is said to release with a 50 MP sensor, it may join Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series to flaunt the 50 MP RGBW sensor.

On a related note, the Galaxy S22 is set to launch next year. It will be one of Samsung’s non-foldable smartphones. It is rumored to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 895 chip. It could be Samsung’s first smartphone to the introduced an under-display camera in order to ditch the distracting notch or punch-hole design. On top of that, it will sport Samsung’s latest in-house AMOLED display. Of course, the addition of a 50 MP RGBW sensor will make it even more interesting.

On August 11, Samsung is holding its conventional Unpacked event, where we expect to see its Galaxy Z Fold 3, as well as the Galaxy Buds 2 and the return of Wear OS with the Galaxy Watch 4 line-up.