The Samsung Galaxy S22 is rumored to bring some new camera improvements to this year’s flagship devices, including a new under-display selfie camera, continuous zoom periscope camera and a sensor-shift stabilization system. Some of these features may make it to the new Galaxy Z Fold 3, however, likely not the Galaxy S22 flagship series.

Sammobile has found that Samsung has not decided to implement the new under-display camera for this year’s Galaxy S22 series devices. Samsung’s reasoning is apparently because the new technology isn’t yet ready for prime time, and the feature didn’t meet the company’s standards and expectations.

It’s important to note that even if the quality can be sorted in a reasonable timeframe, there are tens of millions of Samsung Galaxy S flagships being sold each, and every year. Producing so many new sensors can be a challenge, so it’s no surprise that Samsung doesn’t want to risk it with their most important flagship line.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 will however support the under-display camera and it will be placed underneath the foldable display. According to rumors, this technology will offer a better image quality compared to other technologies used by other manufacturers currently. The only slight issue – as is with any new early generation innovative feature – is that the mosaic pattern may appear under certain conditions and situations, especially if the screen is displaying a white or a very bright background.

Hopefully this will give Samsung a bit more time to further improve the new camera technology and tweak it for next year. Would you like to see an under-display camera, or do you prefer notches, water drops or cut-outs? Let us know in the comments.