Samsung Galaxy S22, Tab S8 go on sale starting today

Samsung announced the Galaxy S22 series about two weeks ago. Starting today, the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra are available for purchase on open sale. You no longer need to place a pre-order for the latest Galaxy series devices. You can just straight up go to Samsung's website, Amazon, Best Buy, or your preferred carrier store to place an order for a Galaxy S22 series smartphone.

In addition to the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, the flagship Galaxy Tab S8 series is available for purchase as well. The Galaxy Tab S8 is a perfect competitor to the iPad lineup from Apple. It comes with fast internals, world-class displays from Samsung, and features that make your Samsung ecosystem work even better. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is also available for pickup from Samsung's website, Amazon, Best Buy, and carrier stores.

While we're still working on our review of the new Samsung Galaxy devices, people have been left impressed with them. It was earlier reported that pre-orders for the Galaxy S22 series crossed one million mark and the company also had to pause the pre-orders for the Tab S8 series due to it becoming wildly popular.

If you’re thinking of picking up one of the new Galaxy devices, you can do so by using the links given below. Samsung is still offering Google Play credits, high trade-in value for your old smartphones, free 4 months of YouTube Premium membership, three months Spotify subscription, six months of Sirius XM streaming for free, free 100GB of Microsoft OneDrive storage for six months. So, if you're considering buying one of the new S22 devices, act fast!