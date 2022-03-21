Samsung Galaxy S22 FE rumored to feature Dimensity 9000 chipset

Samsung released the Galaxy S22 series just over a month ago, and now the rumors about the upcoming S22 Fan Edition, or Galaxy S22 FE, have started to pop up. According to the reliable Weibo tipster "It's fat", Samsung's working on a next-gen mid-range smartphone that is set to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset.

Although there is no clear evidence as of now, the tipster suggests that the upcoming Galaxy smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset could be Galaxy S22 FE or the higher end of the recently launched Galaxy A53 called Galaxy A53 Pro. In addition to carrying the flagship MediaTek chipset, the smartphone will feature a 4,500 mAh battery that is expected to come with fast charging support.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

This is the first time Samsung would be swapping the chipset in its FE smartphone — S21 FE features the same Snapdragon 888 as the S21 series. However, this would not be seen as a step backward. MediaTek is quickly moving up the ladder in the chipset industry space and although we are yet to see Dimensity 9000 in a smartphone yet, the chipset is reportedly on-par with (and in some cases even better than) the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

Moreover, Exynos 2200 and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 have not proved to be any better than the previous generation chipsets. The move to MediaTek Dimensity could be seen as Samsung saving chips for the flagship S22 series all while providing the same level of performance in its Fan Edition. What are your thoughts on Samsung putting the Dimensity 9000 chipset in the Galaxy S22 FE? Drop a comment and let us know!

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Samsung's latest Fan Edition smartphone The latest Galaxy S21 FE comes with the Snapdragon 888 powerful chipset, a large 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 12MP primary, a 12MP ultrawide, and an 8MP telephoto sensor on the back to capture your moments.

Via: Notebook Check