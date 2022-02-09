Samsung Galaxy S22: All your questions answered

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is now finally unveiled, and we have all of the official specifications of the new flagship devices. In case you missed our dedicated pages explaining the changes, you can see the links below to navigate to one of our useful guides to answer any of your questions that you may have.

If you have some doubts and unanswered questions, you’re at the right spot. In this guide, we’ve combined all of the frequently asked questions into a single, short article to help you make a better purchase decision, and find out whether it’s worth upgrading. If you’ve gone through the list and you have any remaining questions, feel free to leave a comment below, and we’ll update the article with relevant information.

Available guides

Galaxy S22 Pricing and Availability

The standard Samsung Galaxy S22, will start at $799.99, while the Galaxy S22 Plus will go for $999.99 in the United States. The Galaxy S22 and its larger sibling, the Galaxy S22 Plus, will be available in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Pink Gold colors, as well as 128/256GB storage options and 8GB of RAM.

Storage Price (USD) Price (GBP) Price (EUR - DE) Samsung Galaxy S22 - 8GB / 128 GB $799 £769 €849 Samsung Galaxy S22 - 8GB / 256 GB $849 £819 €899

Pre-orders for the Galaxy S22 series start today, on February 9, at Samsung.com and major retailers and carriers. Those who pre-order or upgrade (until February 24) will be eligible to upgrade to the next storage tier when purchasing 128GB or 256GB models. The offer will also include an additional Samsung Credit of up to $200 for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, $150 for the Galaxy S22 Plus, or $100 for the Galaxy S22 to spend toward purchasing the Samsung Freestyle, or the Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch. Those who pre-order will also receive up to 25% off of any Galaxy Tab S8 devices.

Samsung Galaxy S22 will be available from February 25, 2022, through Samsung.com, carriers, and other retailers' websites and stores.

Samsung Galaxy S22 The Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with a flagship 4nm chipset, a three-camera setup on the back that is capable of capturing important memories both day and night, and a long battery life that can last a full day on a single charge. If you want a compact and stylish device, the Galaxy S22 is one of the best devices to get in 2022.

FAQ - Frequently Asked Questions

What’s in the Galaxy S22 box?

Samsung will include the phone itself and a USB-C cable to charge the device and transfer data.

Galaxy S22 box contents:

Samsung Galaxy S22 (phone itself)

Paperwork

Sim ejector tool

USB-C cable

Power adapter is sold separately.

How many Software OS updates and security updates will the Galaxy S22 receive?

Samsung promises up to 4 OS updates, and up to 5 years of security patches to all 2021 and 2022 Samsung flagship devices.

Will the Galaxy S22 have an adaptive 120Hz display?

Yes, the Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with a6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, FHD+ (1080 x 2340) panel supporting adaptive 10-120Hz refresh rates, and 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate. Both the front display and back panel are equipped with a Gorilla Glass Victus+ panel that provides more durability and can prevent damage and cracks. The display also has a peak brightness of 1,300 nits.

Will the Galaxy S22 support 45W fast wired charging?

The standard Samsung Galaxy S22 only supports 25W fast wired charging. Only the Galaxy S22 Plus and S22 Ultra support 45W fast wired charging.

Will the Galaxy S22 support fast wireless charging?

The Galaxy S22 supports Qi wireless charging at 15W. It's possible that other wireless chargers will also work with the Galaxy S22, but they may be limited and supported at 5W or 7.5W charging speeds.

Will the Galaxy S22 support reverse wireless charging?

Yes, Samsung confirmed that reverse wireless charging – also known as_Wireless PowerShare_– is still supported on the Galaxy S22 series, and it can charge supported accessories and other smartphones.

Will the Galaxy S22 come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip?

Yes, the Galaxy S22 series will come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset in select markets, including in North America, China, and India. The rest of the world will receive the Samsung Exynos 2200.

Will the Galaxy S22 come with a charger?

No, the power adapter hasn’t been included with the Samsung Galaxy flagship series for a few years, and it’s not something that will likely ever come back. Samsung could decide to include a power adapter in bundles and during special promotions, but the box only includes a USB-C cable by default. All fast charging, and other power adapters are sold separately.

Will the Galaxy S22 support UWB (Ultra-Wideband)?

No, only the Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra will support UWB.

Does the Galaxy S22 have a 3.5mm headphone jack?

No, the Galaxy S22 series does not have a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Is the Galaxy S22 Dual SIM?

The Galaxy S22 can be used with a single Nano-SIM card, or two Nano-SIms and an eSIM. It works the same way as previous Galaxy S21 series.

What 5G bands does the Galaxy S22 support?

The Samsung Galaxy S22 supports the following 5G bands: SA, NSA, Sub6 & mmWave

What carriers does the Galaxy S22 work on?

Like previous Samsung Galaxy flagship devices, the Samsung Galaxy S22 will work on most major US carriers. Before purchasing the Galaxy S22, it’s best recommended to check with your carrier and see if the device is supported and verified to work on the network.

Does the Galaxy S22 support S Pen?

Neither the Galaxy S22 nor the Galaxy S22 Plus support the S Pen, and it’s not possible to make it work on the displays. Only the Galaxy S22 Ultra is compatible and fully supports the S Pen functionality.

Does the Galaxy S22 come with wireless Galaxy Buds?

No, the Galaxy S22 does not come with the Galaxy Buds wireless earbuds in the box.

Is there a Galaxy S22 mini, or a compact model?

The standard Galaxy S22 is the most compact flagship device from Samsung, and it’s smaller than last year’s Galaxy S21, making it a perfect compact, or so-called mini flagship device. There is, however, no special_mini_ variant.

What are the storage options for the Galaxy S22?

The Galaxy S22 comes with either 128GB built-in storage, or 256GB. The RAM will stay the same at 8GB for both models, and it’s not possible to expand the storage via a MicroSD card slot.

How many cameras does the Galaxy S22 have?

There are three rear cameras, including a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP telephoto sensor. There is an additional 10MP front-facing selfie shooter.

Does the Galaxy S22 take astrophotography photos?

Astrophotography has been a highlighted feature in recent years, and Samsung has managed to make additional improvements to the sensor and the software to capture even better photos both day and night. The Galaxy S22 series are some of the best devices to capture astrophotography images during very dark conditions.

Does the Galaxy S22 record in 8K?

Yes, the Galaxy S22 can shoot in 8K at up to 24 frames per second (FPS), or 4K at up to 60 FPS on all lenses. The front camera only supports up to 4K at 60 FPS recording.

Does the Galaxy S22 have a notch?

No, the Galaxy S22 does not have a notch. The device has a hole-punch cutout that houses the 10MP selfie camera.

Is the Galaxy S22 waterproof and dustproof?

The new Galaxy S22 features an IP68 certification, which means that it can be submerged up to 1.5m under freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Beach and pool is usually not advised, but the device can survive dust and water generally. As always, technology and water doesn’t mix very well, and you should avoid contact at all cost.