Samsung Galaxy S22 display will blow away the competition, according to the latest leak

It seems that Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy S22 series next month. With the increasing number of leaks, we're learning more and more about the upcoming Samsung 2022 flagship every day. The S22 series got unboxed recently and we also saw a number of high-resolution press renders just a few days ago. Now, we have some more information about the device. According to a report from reputable Samsung leaks website Sammobile, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series is going to have one of the best displays of 2022 flagship smartphones.

The report is based on the evaluation papers commissioned by the display's manufacturer. It states that the S22 Plus and the S22 Ultra will have displays that will be able to achieve brightness levels higher than before. According to the report, S22+ and S22 Ultra will be able to achieve 1,750 nits of peak brightness with auto-mode and 1,500 nits with auto-mode disabled.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Model Peak Brightness Galaxy S22 1,300 nits Galaxy S22+ 1,750 nits Galaxy S22 Ultra 1,750 nits

In addition, the report also claims that the display will offer a 'fantastic' contrast ratio. It will offer 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. The S22+ will have a 6.55-inch display whereas the S22 Ultra model is expected to host a 6.81-inch display. Lastly, the report cites that the standard S22 will offer 1,300 nits of peak brightness.

In case you're interested in reading more about the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, check out our Samsung Galaxy S22 rumor roundup that has every bit of leak and rumor about the Samsung Galaxy S22 that has surfaced on the internet. What are your expectations from the Samsung Galaxy S22 series? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via GizmoChina | Source Sammobile