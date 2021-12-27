Samsung Galaxy S22 could come with major video recording improvements

Samsung Galaxy S22 is shaping up to be a major upgrade over the last year's S21 series. A better chip (with AMD GPU), all-glass back, faster-charging speeds, improved cameras, and much more are coming with the Galaxy S22 series. And even though the S22 Ultra is expected to host the same camera setup as the S21 Ultra, i.e., a camera module containing a 108MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and two 10MP telephoto cameras (3x and 10x optical zoom), the camera system is rumored to offer huge image and video quality upgrade.

Leakers Ahmed Qwaider (@AhmedQwaider888) and Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) have suggested that the S22 Ultra will host major improvements despite having the same sensors thanks to AI and ISP improvements. The leakers claim that that the camera system will be able to capture images and videos with higher brightness, improved colors, and more detail thanks to the AI-Detail Enhancer mode. There will also be another HDR mode that will reportedly boost the HDR quality to Super HDR. The leaker also suggests that the camera will have "more realistic" lighting quality thanks to Super ISO Pro.

On the video recording side of things, the camera would boast a major improvement as the system will now be able to record 68 billion colors at a 12-bit rate. Video editing will also be reportedly made easier on the S22 models. In addition, the camera system will also make use of the"Wide Shift OIS" technology that will result in 58% improved stabilized video recording. The leaker also adds that S22 Ultra will retain the 100x zoom technology whereas the S22 and the S22 Plus will have up to 30x zoom. He adds that these smartphones will feature Hybrid Optic which will let the users zoom up to 3x without losing any image quality.

In addition to leaks about the camera upgrades, Qwaider also sheds light on some other information about the Samsung Galaxy S22. He claims that Samsung will call the highest-end model S22 Note and not S22 Ultra. He says that the smartphone will feature a glass back with a matte finish — something we've already seen in the renders. He says that this glass back will offer 12.5% better protection than the S21 Ultra. He also adds that both the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra will feature 45W fast wired charging speed and 10W reverse wireless charging.

In case you're interested in reading more about the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, check out our Samsung Galaxy S22 rumor roundup that has every bit of leak and rumor about the Samsung Galaxy S22 surfaced on the internet. What are your expectations from the Samsung Galaxy S22 series? Would you upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra if it features improved image and video quality? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: Sammobile