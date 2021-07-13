It seems that many things can change in a week. For example, just seven days ago, we saw well-known leaker Ice Universe claiming that we would not get a 200MP camera sensor on the next iteration of the Galaxy S series. But now, a new report claims that the Samsung Galaxy S22 may once again feature a 200MP primary sensor on its camera setup.

According to Korean publication PulseNews, the new Samsung Galaxy S22 will feature a 200MP primary sensor. This information comes from multiple industry sources, suggesting that the new 200MP sensor will take part in the phone’s 5-camera setup.

There are no further details on the report, but let’s remember that there’s still plenty of time before the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, so anything can happen. We also get hints that the new camera may be powered by Japan’s Olympus technology and stylus support. Previous rumors also suggest that the new Galaxy S22 will also be the first device to feature the GPU created in collaboration with Samsung and AMD.

Just remember to take this information with tons of salt, as we know that leaker IceUniverse is very reliable, and he mentioned that it was almost 100 percent confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra would not feature a 200 MP sensor. That Samsung would instead improve the 108MP sensor found in the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Remember that the more affordable variants of the Galaxy S22 are also expected to feature a camera upgrade, as they could sport a main 50MP shooter, which could be backed up with a 12MP ultrawide sensor and a 12MP telephoto lens with 3X zoom. Another device that’s getting camera improvements in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 that could arrive along with the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Watch 4, and Buds 2 in the next Galaxy Unpacked event.

Source PulseNews

Via 9to5Google