Samsung Galaxy S22 could arrive on February 8

Samsung started 2022 with the launch of the long-awaited Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, and it seems that it is getting ready for the official announcement of its new Samsung Galaxy S22 series. The latest rumor reveals the possible launch date for Samsung’s new flagship, and if the information turns out to be real, we could see the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy S22 in less than a month.

We have received tons of rumors concerning the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series, which basically have revealed everything there is to know about Samsung’s new flagship. We even saw Unbox Therapy post a video of what seem to be dummy units of the complete Samsung Galaxy S22 series. Whatever the case, we are still waiting for Samsung to give us an official date for the launch of its new flagship, but it seems that those invitations will arrive soon.

A new report from South Korea suggests that Samsung will launch the Samsung Galaxy S22 series before MWC 2022. More specifically, Korea’s DDaily claims that Samsung will hold its next Galaxy Unpacked event on Tuesday, February 8. Further, the report also claims that pre-orders will begin one day after the new Galaxy S22 gets announced, with shipments starting on Thursday, February 24.

[Digital Daily Reporter Yoon Sang-ho] Samsung Electronics has confirmed the release and sale schedule of the 'Galaxy S22 series'. On February 8th, 'Galaxy Unpacked' will be held. Pre-orders will start from the 9th. General sales will start on the 24th. 'MWC2022' focused on the Galaxy ecosystem rather than smartphones. According to Samsung Electronics on the 10th, Samsung Electronics will hold 'Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022' online on February 8. A Samsung Electronics official said, “We have confirmed the event to be held on February 8, and we are discussing the timing of sending out invitations to the end of January."

Remember that you don’t have to wait that long to see what could be the possible design of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, as the latest leaks suggest that the Galaxy S22 Plus and the vanilla variant will basically feature the same design as their predecessors, but we will now have color-matching camera modules.

The most important changes will come with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra that could feature a new design that will make Samsung Galaxy Note fans rejoice, and remember that this variant will also have a dedicated slot that will house S Pen, as this model also features stylus support, and let’s not forget the new waterdrop camera design that looks really nice. We also expect to see these devices with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and killer cameras.

Source: Digital Daily