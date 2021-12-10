Samsung Galaxy S22 colors and storage options leaked

Samsung is all set to launch its new flagship devices in the market. The Korean giant is said to be hosting two events next year, one in January to launch the much-awaited Galaxy S21 FE and the other one in February to launch the S22 series. And even though it's only been a month since the first rumors of S22 started to flow, we have got quite a bit of considerable information regarding Samsung's next flagship.

Today's report comes courtesy of Twitter tipster Snoopy, who has revealed the Samsung Galaxy S22 storage and color options. According to the leaker, Samsung Galaxy S22 will be available in the following configurations:

Samsung Galaxy S22 8GB RAM (LPDDR5X) 128GB or 256GB internal storage Colors: Pink Gold (Rose gold), Green, Black, and White

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 8GB RAM (LPDDR5X) 128GB or 256GB internal storage Colors: Pink Gold (Rose gold), Green, Black, and White

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 12/16GB RAM 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB internal storage options Colors: Dark Red, Black, and White



With the launch of a 1TB storage variant of the iPhone 13, it was rumored that Samsung will also introduce the higher-capacity storage option in its flagship lineup. However, if the rumor from Snoopy is to be believed, Samsung will skip the 1TB storage variant in the Galaxy S22 lineup.

Previous rumors have indicated that Samsung will equip the device with either the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC or Exynos 2200 (depending upon the region). It is also rumored that Samsung will introduce the flagship lineup at a similar price tag as of the S21 series. And of course, the talk of Samsung's next flagship is the debut of S Pen in the Galaxy S lineup.

What are your expectations from the Samsung Galaxy S22 series? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: GizmoChina