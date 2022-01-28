Samsung Galaxy S22 cases leak once again, but this time in real-life photos

We have been getting tons of leaks and rumors about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series, and it is quite understandable as we are getting closer to the official launch of Samsung’s upcoming flagship devices. Earlier today, we saw leaked images of what seems to be Samsung’s cases for the Galaxy S22 lineup. However, the latest leaks show what could be real-life images of Samsung’s official cases for its upcoming flagships.

The latest Samsung Galaxy S22 leak comes from the guys over at MobileFun. We get to see what seems to be the official Samsung Leather Cover for the Samsung Galaxy S22 the Leather Cover for the Galaxy S22 Plus. Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with the Smart Clear View Cover, which also confirms the possible designs of the new devices that are allegedly arriving on February 9, on Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event.

One of the most interesting features of these cases includes a square cutout for the always-on display on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The devices shown in these pictures are most likely Galaxy S22 dummy units, but we can’t deny that they look hot, especially the Galaxy S22 Ultra in this White Smart Clear View Cover.

There is no guarantee that these are indeed Samsung’s official cases, but they kinda look like the real deal. Whatever the case, it seems that the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will mimic the design of the Galaxy S21 series on the base and the Plus variants. On the other hand, the higher-end Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra resembles the design of the Samsung Galaxy Note that is now part of the company’s history. Whatever the case, remember that you can already reserve your new Galaxy S22 device to get a chance to score $50 savings on your new Galaxy S22 phone. Or, you can also choose to pick up a new Galaxy S21 that starts at $25 after an eligible trade-in.

Source: MobileFun

Via: SamMobile