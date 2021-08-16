It seems that Samsung is not interested in replacing next year’s Samsung Galaxy S22 with a new Galaxy Note iteration. However, the latest rumors suggest that Samsung is already working on giving us the successor of the Galaxy S21, as we have recently received several details about the upcoming series.

Now that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are official, we have started once again to receive rumors about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22. The latest rumors reveal what could be the alleged display and battery sizes of the upcoming phones, as well as their camera setups.

First up, the vanilla variant of the Galaxy S22 series could arrive with a 6.06-inch display, which means that we could get a smaller display than the one found in the base model of the current Galaxy S21 series by 0.14-inches. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra would arrive with a 6.55-inch and a 6.81 display, which means an identical match in size between the Plus models, while the Ultra would feature a 0.01-inch difference which may go unnoticed by most users. The Galaxy S22 Ultra may be the only model to feature an LTPO pane, while the more affordable models could feature an LTPS solution.

S22 (Rainbow)

R=Base, G=Plus, B=Ultra Display (https://t.co/D3piZX1AkS)

R: 6.06" LTPS

G: 6.55" LTPS

B: 6.81" LTPO Camera

No UPC in S22 Series

R/G: 50(w)+12(t)+12(uw)

B: 108(w)+12(t)+12(t)+12(uw)+https://t.co/4oglV6drjh Battery (estimate)

R: 3800

G: 4600

B: 5000 (1/2) — Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) August 15, 2021

Moving on to the battery department, we find that the Samsung Galaxy S22 series could sport a 3,800mAh, a 4,600mAh, and a 5,000mAh battery, which matches the same battery capacity on the current Galaxy S21 models except for the vanilla Galaxy S21 model that features a 4,000mAh battery.

Finally, all three models are expected to feature an under-display selfie camera, which is a feature we were expecting since the launch of the Galaxy S21 series. Rumors also suggest that we may get a 50MP primary camera with a 12MP telephoto and a 12MP ultrawide sensor in the triple camera setup of the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22 Plus. At the same time, the Galaxy S22 Ultra would pack a Samsung 108MP camera and a laser autofocusing system to give us better shots. The new Samsung Galaxy S22 series is also expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 or the Exynos 220 processor under the hood and a new AMD GPU.

