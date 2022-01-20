Samsung Galaxy S22 Bespoke Edition could be on the way

It seems that Samsung has plans to shake things up with more Bespoke Edition devices. The first phone to get this treatment was the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, which was announced in October 2021 during Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2 Event. The latest information suggests that the next phone to receive a Bespoke Edition may be the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22, which could feature the same color options available with Samsung’s smaller foldable device.

Samsung Galaxy S22 rumors just got a bit more interesting. The upcoming flagship is yet to be announced. Still, here we are, receiving rumors suggesting that it may feature more color options as the latest information from Naver indicates that Samsung will give us a Samsung Galaxy S22 Bespoke edition. Unfortunately, the rumor doesn’t clarify whether Samsung will deliver one device with Bespoke Edition color options or if this option will be available on every variant of the Galaxy S22 series.

The bespoke edition colors including the colors used in Flip 3 will be added to the S22 model. (Blue, etc.) However, it is understood that this is still under consideration as to whether this will be released as a limited edition like in Flip 3 and will be connected to the bespoke or sold alone. PS For reference, the colors for domestic telecommunication bowls will not be released this time as well. Naver (Machine Translation)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition came with five different color options on its back panel and two different color options on the frame. And it seems that Samsung would give us similar color options on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Bespoke Edition. However, we’re not sure about how Samsung will implement the Bespoke Edition treatment on the Galaxy S22. This model doesn’t come with two back panels as the Galaxy Z Flip 3, which allows for a total of 49 different combinations. In other words, we may get as many as ten different color combinations with the alleged Galaxy S22 Bespoke Edition.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition lets you express your unique personality with over 49 possible combinations of options.

Source: Naver

Via: SamMobile