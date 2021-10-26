A few weeks ago, we reported that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus might have a slightly wider and rounder display. A new leak claims that new Samsung Galaxy S22 devices may also have a flat display and back. We also get to see some more information about the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s camera specifications.

The information comes from Twitter user Ice Universe, who earlier showed off some screen protectors that showed a slightly wider and rounder display for the standard Galaxy S22 and Plus models. We’ve also recently seen a number of high-quality renders of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, many of which showcased the entire device and the rear camera layout.

S22 and S22 + look like iPhone 13 without notch. The front and rear are flat and symmetrical bezel — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 26, 2021

According to the new rumors, the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus will have symmetrical bezels and flat displays, as well as flat back panels. It’s supposed to “look like the iPhone 13 without notch.” It’s worth noting that the Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus devices also had flat displays and back designs, so this alone isn’t entirely new, but it does suggest that we may finally see Samsung steer away from using curved panels.

S22 Ultra camera

108mp Improved version of HM3 main 1 / 1.33 "0.8 um F1.8 FOV 85

12MP 0.6X sony 1/2.55" 1.4um F2.2 FOV 120

10MP 10X new sony 1/3.52" 1.12um F4.9 FOV 11

10MP 3X new sony 1/3.52" 1.12um F2.4 FOV 36 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 26, 2021

Ice Universe also shared some more specifications of the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s camera setup. The new flagship is expected to have a 108MP main sensor with f/1.8 and 0.8 µm, as well as a 12MP f/2.2 wide-angle, a 10MP f/4.9 telephoto capable of doing 10x periscope, and another 10MP f/2.4 with 3x optical zoom lens. Keep in mind that the camera specifications seem to be changing ever so slightly every once in a while, so take this with a grain of salt as it may not be finalized yet.

What are your thoughts about the new flat display news, and the camera specifications for the Galaxy S22 Ultra? Let us know in the comments!

