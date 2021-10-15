We heard several rumors going around about the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Series, but up until now, we mainly heard about the Galaxy S22 Ultra. As we get closer to the reported Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event that is supposed to happen sometime in January or February, we keep hearing more about the Samsung Galaxy S22 series of flagships. Today, we see some leaked tempered glass screen protectors.

IceUniverse is a quite reliable leaker and has brought us several news that later turned out to be true and real. Today, we get to see some new screen protectors that compare the tempered glass of the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus to the S21 Series. Looking at the image below, we can see that the S22 Series will be ever so slightly rounder and wider than the Galaxy S21 series.

This is the first time we have seen the Tempered Glass Screen Protector of Galaxy S22 and S22 +. We can find that they are more rounded and slightly fatter than S21 series. pic.twitter.com/3BhneQsSTq — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 15, 2021

This doesn’t necessarily mean the display aspect ratio will be different or that the screen size would increase, as IceUniverse suggests that the display’s aspect ratio will be 19.5:9. The S21 Plus for reference has a 20:9 aspect ratio.

What does this mean to you? Not much; Samsung might not have made any changes to the display, but it may have tweaked the glass, and the new leaked tempered glass might just make up for it to make sure it fits on the final models.

A few days ago, we showcased brand new CAD renders of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra that showed us a new camera layout and clearly displayed the built-in S Pen into the device. We’ve also seen the charging speeds get confirmed on new listings, and we now know that Samsung might stick with rather the rather slow-fast charging technology, for the time being, staying behind what the competition offers for one more year.