Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus camera specs leaked once again

Rumors concerning the new Samsung Galaxy S22 series are popping up every so often, and they are only bound to get more frequent as we get closer to 2022 and the possible launch of Samsung’s new flagship devices. The latest leak comes from a very reliable source. He recently revealed details about the possible cameras in Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus, suggesting that both devices will feature the same camera configuration.

According to information from Ice Universe, the new Samsung Galaxy S22 series would feature a 50MP primary shooter that would also include a 1/1.57-inch sensor with 1.0 µm pixels and an f/1.8 aperture. This means that the South Korean tech giant could feature its latest Samsung GN5 and the Sony IMX766 sensors in the cameras of the more affordable variants of the Galaxy S22 series. In contrast, the main camera on the Samsung Galaxy S21 series packs a 12MP main camera with a 1/1.76-inch sensor with 1.8µm pixels. However, you must remember that the upcoming S22 series will use pixel binning, which means that at 12.5MP resolution, the pixel size would be 2.0 µm.

The camera in the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22 Plus is also packing a 12MP ultra-wide camera with 1/2.55-inch in size with 1.4µm pixels and an f/2.2 aperture, which basically matches the one in the S21 series, and it seems that Samsung will include the same 10MP selfie camera with a 1/3.24-inch sensor and f/2.2 aperture, so no changes in this department.

In other words, if you really want to experience a new camera experience in your new Samsung device, you will have to opt for the higher-end Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra that is believed to feature a 108MP primary shooter, along with two 10MP Sony sensors and a 12MP Sony shooter. In addition, this model is also expected to feature a dedicated S Pen slot and other great features. But remember that if you want a flat display, you will have to choose the Galaxy S22 or the Galaxy S22 Plus, as the Ultra would be the only model to feature a curved display.

Source: Twitter

Via: GSM Arena