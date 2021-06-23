galaxy s21 rear camera inhand angled pocketnow

The latest Samsung rumors usually have to do with the company’s upcoming foldables and the now delayed launch of the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition. However, we do get to see some information about the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series every now and then. The latest information comes from Twitter, where we get the possible camera configuration in the more affordable versions of the next Galaxy S flagship.

According to the latest information posted on Twitter by tipster @FrontTron, the new Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus may arrive with some changes in their triple camera setup. The main sensor would now be a 50MP, and we would also get a 12MP ultrawide and a 12MP telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom. In comparison, the current Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21 Plus feature a 12MP Wide camera, a 64MP telephoto, and a 12MP Ultra Wide sensor, which is basically the same as what we received in the previous iteration of the Galaxy S series.

Now, if this information turns out to be true, we will indeed get some improvements in the camera of the more affordable Galaxy S22 variants. Still, the tipster also recommends that we take this information with some salt. We are also left wanting more detailed information about the possible cameras. There are no probable model numbers or hints suggesting whether the new devices will use Samsung ISOCELL or Sony IMX sensors. It is also believed that these changes could help the new phones give better details at native zoom levels.

The higher-end Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is also expected to include a couple of tricks that will make its camera better, such as a new feature called ‘continuous zoom,’ an SoC with AMD GPU, and more. But differences between the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the other models of the Galaxy S22 series don’t stop there, as rumors suggest that the more affordable variants would come with a reinforced polycarbonate or plastic material, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra would be the only model to have a glass back. Whatever the case, we may have to wait until 2022 to get official confirmation.

Source SamMobile




