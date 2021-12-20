Samsung Galaxy S22 accessories reportedly surface on the web

Samsung is all set to start 2022 with a bang. The company is reportedly debuting its long-awaited Galaxy S21 FE series on January 4th, with the flagship S22 series coming a month later. While we've already heard (and seen) a lot about the Samsung Galaxy S22 until now, some more information about the official cases and covers for the Galaxy S22 series has been leaked by a UK-based retailer.

According to the listing on the BOX UK website (now removed), a total of 66 official Samsung Galaxy S22 covers and cases will be available at launch. In addition, the leak has also confirmed that the S Pen will also be available separately — in case a user damages the S Pen that comes with the S22 Ultra in the box. It will be sold in the same colors as the phone: black, white, green, and dark red.

As for the S22 cases, a lot of options will be available for the series (via Sammobile): Clear Covers, Clear Standing Covers, Frame Covers, Leather Covers, Protective Standing Covers, Silicone Covers (with/without strap), Smart Clear View Covers, Smart LED View Covers, and Gel Cases. It's worth noting that no S Pen covers have been listed for S22 Ultra, which further confirms that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will come with a dedicated S Pen slot in the phone itself.

Via: GSMArena, Sammobile