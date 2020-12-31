Well, it seems that once Apple decides to do something, Android OEMs follow. Cupertino recently took the bold step to remove in-box power adapters and Earpods with the latest iPhone 12 lineup. It extended this decision to the iPhone SE and the previous iPhone 11 models that are still on sale on the Apple Store. We saw Samsung mocking Apple on its Facebook page with a post that has now been removed, and the reason for that is that now, at least in the UK, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series will also leave power adapters and headphones out of its boxes.

According to tipster Ishan Agarwal, the new Samsung Galaxy S21 series will come without a charger or earphones in the box. The new flagship would only include a USB-C cable. He also claims that the Galaxy S21 will feature a 2400X1080 FHD+ display.

Now, he doesn’t stop there, as he also claims that the Samsung Galaxy S21 launch event will take place on January 14, which goes along with previous rumors. However, he also says that the live event will start through Samsung’s official website at 3 PM GMT or 10 AM EST.

Galaxy Unpacked 2021 Invite!



The Next Galaxy is coming on January 14. The Live stream will start through Samsung's Official Website at 3PM GMT / 8:30PM IST



Excited for the #GalaxyS21 Series? #GalaxyUnpacked #UNPACKED2021



Please credit & link for more: https://t.co/DWl1WBWaDd pic.twitter.com/KJ0YlVVpdD — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) December 30, 2020

Now, we only have to wait to get Samsung’s official invitation to the event to see if Ishan Agarwal’s information is correct. Whatever the case, we already have more than enough information about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 series.

There have been tons of leaks revealing the design of each variant, along with their different color options. We have also seen FCC certifications that can confirm S Pen stylus support in the Galaxy S21 Ultra, and if you want more details, you can also take a look at the specs and features that have also been leaked recently. You may also want to take a look at some of the protective cases that will be available, in case you’re planning on getting a new Samsung Galaxy S21 variant.

Source GSM Arena

Via MySmartPrice