Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Just yesterday, we got to see some leaked video teasers of the complete Samsung Galaxy S21 series, but rumors don’t stop there. The latest ones suggest that the new Galaxy S21 will feature faster reverse wireless charging, a bigger and faster fingerprint scanner. Now, we also have official confirmation of one of the processors inside Samsung’s new flagship.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 will come with Qualcomm’s SM8350 processor under the hood in some markets. This information comes from a recent FCC certification that was granted to Samsung’s SM-G9991U. In other words, the upcoming Galaxy S21 series will feature Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 888 5G chipset in the US and South Korea, while other markets will receive Exynos 2100 processors.

Now, good news don’t stop there, as the certification also shows that the device will feature mmWave 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and faster 9W reverse wireless charging. The device will also come equipped with a 4,000mAh battery, and the certification also mentions a 25W USB Type C fast charger, with model number EP-TA800 even though we can’t say if it will be included in the box, as previous rumors suggest that Samsung will also ditch power adapters and earphones with the next Samsung Galaxy S21 series.

Further, rumors claim that the Samsung Galaxy S21 will include a bigger and faster fingerprint scanner. This new rumor comes from a well-known leaker, Ice Universe, as he believes that Samsung is going to give its devices a new fingerprint scanner.

The new sensor under the OLED panel in the Samsung Galaxy S21 will be square, 8mm sides with 64 sq.mm, which is larger than the current 4x9mm sensors with 36 sq.mm sensors. This directly translates to a sensor that will be 77 percent larger. We just hope that these new sensors are also safe and reliable.

Source SamMobile

Via GSM Arena

You May Also Like
iPhone 12 battery drain
iPhone 12 series plagued with significant battery drain in standby issue
Not all new iPhone 12 units are affected by the issue.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Cyber Monday
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is just $549 this Cyber Monday, and merely $190 with a trade-in
Right now is a great time to snag Samsung’s budget flagship that offers everything from a 120Hz display to a powerful SoC and great cameras.
best iPhone 12 Pro max screen protectors
Best iPhone 12 Pro Max Screen Protectors
On the lookout for a solution to protect your latest Apple flagship? Pick one from our list of the best iPhone 12 Pro Max screen protectors.