Just yesterday, we got to see some leaked video teasers of the complete Samsung Galaxy S21 series, but rumors don’t stop there. The latest ones suggest that the new Galaxy S21 will feature faster reverse wireless charging, a bigger and faster fingerprint scanner. Now, we also have official confirmation of one of the processors inside Samsung’s new flagship.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 will come with Qualcomm’s SM8350 processor under the hood in some markets. This information comes from a recent FCC certification that was granted to Samsung’s SM-G9991U. In other words, the upcoming Galaxy S21 series will feature Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 888 5G chipset in the US and South Korea, while other markets will receive Exynos 2100 processors.

Now, good news don’t stop there, as the certification also shows that the device will feature mmWave 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and faster 9W reverse wireless charging. The device will also come equipped with a 4,000mAh battery, and the certification also mentions a 25W USB Type C fast charger, with model number EP-TA800 even though we can’t say if it will be included in the box, as previous rumors suggest that Samsung will also ditch power adapters and earphones with the next Samsung Galaxy S21 series.

Further, rumors claim that the Samsung Galaxy S21 will include a bigger and faster fingerprint scanner. This new rumor comes from a well-known leaker, Ice Universe, as he believes that Samsung is going to give its devices a new fingerprint scanner.

The ultrasonic fingerprint sensor of Galaxy S21 is 8×8=64mm, which is 1.77 times higher than the previous generation, and the unlocking speed is doubled. You don’t even need to press it, just tap to unlock.😼 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 9, 2020

The new sensor under the OLED panel in the Samsung Galaxy S21 will be square, 8mm sides with 64 sq.mm, which is larger than the current 4x9mm sensors with 36 sq.mm sensors. This directly translates to a sensor that will be 77 percent larger. We just hope that these new sensors are also safe and reliable.

Source SamMobile

Via GSM Arena