Samsung is tipped to be prepping to launch its next flagship, the Galaxy S21 series earlier than usual. The smartphones could be launched in January, as opposed to the late February unveiling. The rumors and leaks have already started coming in for the upcoming phones. Now, it is being tipped that Galaxy S21 has visited Geekbench. It was spotted running Android 11 and powered by the latest Snapdragon 888 SoC. For reference, Samsung might launch three models in the Galaxy S21 series, and this is the vanilla variant.

The benchmarking site, Geekbench has listed a Samsung phone with model number SM-G991U, which is said to be associated with the Galaxy S21. According to the listing, the upcoming phone will be powered by the latest and greatest Qualcomm processor, the Snapdragon 888, while it will run Android 11. For reference, the new-gen SoC comes with a third-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 5G modem that is touted to enable compatibility for both mmWave and sub-6 networks across all major bands worldwide.

The benchmarking site also revealed that the Galaxy S21 might come equipped with 8GB of RAM. As for the numbers, it scored 1,075 points in single-core test and a multi-core score of 2,916 points. The Galaxy S21 is tipped to feature a 6.2-inch FHD+ LTPS display. It is said to sport a 120Hz refresh rate screen and be powered by the Snapdragon 888 / Exynos 2100 SoC. Rumors also suggest that the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S21 will feature a plastic rear cover. It might work with WiFi 6, while the S21 Ultra will use WiFi 6E. It could sport a triple rear camera setup of 12MP primary + 12MP ultra wide + 64MP telephoto lens. On the other hand, the Ultra variant might feature a massive 108MP primary camera like the previous generation. Here are the leaked specifications of all three devices.