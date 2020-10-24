It seems that Samsung has already decided on which colors will come in the different Samsung Galaxy S21 variants. This new leak is supposed to be “100 percent accurate,” but it’s still a rumor, so you may want to take it with some salt.

According to the latest tweet by Ross Young, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 series will include three variants, the vanilla, Galaxy S21, a Galaxy S21+, and a Galaxy S21 Ultra. His sources tell him that the entry model will come with Gray, Pink, Violet, and White color options, while the Samsung Galaxy S21+ will only be available in Black and Silver. The higher-end Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will get the same color variants as the Galaxy S21+, but it will also include a Violet color option.

Ross Young has had quite a good record as far as leaks go. Still, we also have to remember that some of his information turned out to be wrong. For example, he said that we weren’t going to get an Ultra variant of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 or that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 was going to include S Pen support. Whatever the case, we are also expecting Samsung to deliver more color options, and we will most likely start to see these options as we get closer to the phone’s possible launch, which is now supposed to take place in January.

Still, the Samsung Galaxy S21 has already started to leak in some CAD renders and in a video that lets us see the device from every angle. These images suggest that the camera module hump could get larger than in previous models, but at least we could get fewer bezels, flat displays in two of the three upcoming variants, leaving the Galaxy S21 Ultra as the only phone with a curved display.

We have also been told not to expect an under-display camera in the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, as Samsung would’ve decided to include this new feature in the next Galaxy Fold 3, which could also make some changes in its display technology to finally include S Pen support.

