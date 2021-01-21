Samsung’s 2021 Galaxy flagship is official. The vanilla variant sports a “compact” 6.2-inch display with slim bezels and an Infinity-O display. It is powered by the latest Qualcomm SoC and packs new cameras. Hence, it is natural to compare it with the Apple counterpart. The Galaxy S21 and iPhone 12 lie in the same price segment. Therefore, here is a Galaxy S21 vs iPhone 12 comparison.

Galaxy S21 vs iPhone 12: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Apple iPhone 12 Display 6.2-inch Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X

2400 x 1080 pixel-resolution

120Hz refresh rate

421 PPI pixel density

1300 nits peak

Gorilla Glass 7 6.1‑inch OLED display

2532 x 1170-pixel resolution

60Hz refresh rate

460 PPI

1200 nits peak brightness

Ceramic Shield Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 /

Samsung Exynos 2100 Apple A14 Bionic RAM 8GB 4GB Storage 128GB / 256GB 64GB / 128GB / 256GB Cameras Rear:

12MP primary (f/1.8, OIS)

12MP ultra-wide (f/2.2, 120°)

64MP telephoto (f/2.0, OIS)

3x hybrid optical zoom



Front:

10 MP Rear:

12MP primary (f/1.6, OIS)

12MP ultra-wide (f/2.4, 120°)

2x optical zoom out

Digital zoom up to 3x



Front:

12MP Video

features 4K at 30/60 FPS

8K at 30 FPS

FHD at 30/60/120 FPS

Slo-mo HD at 960 FPS 4K at 24/25/30/60 FPS

HD at 25/30/60 FPS

Slo-mo 1080p at 120/240 FPS Battery 4,000mAh 2,815mAh IP Rating IP68 IP68 Weight 171 grams 162 grams Dimensions 151.7×71.2×7.9 mm 146.7×71.5×7.4 mm

Display and Design

The Samsung Galaxy S21 features a 6.2-inch Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 2400 x 1080 pixel-resolution and 421 PPI pixel density. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate and is claimed to go up to 1300 nits peak brightness. The display is protected by the Gorilla Glass 7. It measures 151.7×71.2×7.9 mm, which is bigger and slightly thicker than the iPhone 12. Moreover, it is heavier at 171 grams.

To be curved or not to be

The iPhone 12, on the other hand, features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. It comes with a 2532×1170-pixel resolution at 460 PPI and offers a 2000000:1 contrast ratio. The company claims it can go up to 625 nits brightness (typical) and 1,200 nits brightness (HDR). However, the refresh rate is limited to 60Hz. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG. Moreover, the iPhone 12 sports flat edges with aluminum railings on all four sides.

If you are anything like me, you won’t have trouble reaching the top of the display. It comes re-architected to pack new technologies in a smaller form factor. The display has Ceramic Shield that makes 4X better drop performance. It measures 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4mm and weighs 162 grams. It feels good in the hand but the palms could start hurting after prolonged usage.

Hardware and Battery

The new Galaxy flagship is powered by the latest and greatest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC with Qualcomm Kryo 680 that generates up to a 25% uplift in overall CPU performance and allows top frequencies of up to 2.84GHz. It is paired with Adreno 660 GPU that delivers up to 35% faster graphics rendering compared to the previous generation. The smartphone comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage options. Further, it packs a 4,000mah battery.

Flagship-level performance all-around

By contrast, the iPhone 12 is powered by the Apple A14 Bionic chipset, which is built on a 5nm process. It features 11.8 billion transistors that offer an increase of over 40% vs A13 processor. The 6-core GPU is 50% faster than the competition. It comes with a 16-core NPU that is 80% faster. Further, the chipset has 2nd gen ML accelerators that are up to 70% faster. It is teased to be a huge leak forward in iPhones. The base variant offers 64GB of internal storage. It is claimed to last as much as the iPhone 11 and in my usage, it lasted for an entire day easily. The speakers are loud, but they are average at high volume in terms of clarity. Both of these phones support 5G.

Cameras

The Samsung Galaxy S21 sports a triple rear camera setup of 12MP primary (f/1.8, OIS) + 12MP ultra-wide (f/2.2, 120°) + 64MP telephoto (f/2.0, OIS) lens that supports 3x hybrid optical zoom. The latest Samsung smartphone can shoot 4K at 30/60 FPS, 8K at 30 FPS, FHD at 30/60/120 FPS, and Slo-mo HD at 960 FPS.

The best cameras in the segment?

On the other hand, the latest iPhone sports a lesser number of cameras. It comes equipped with a dual rear camera setup. There’s a primary 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens having an f/2.4 aperture with a 120-degree field of view. The secondary 12MP wide sensor has an f/1.6 aperture with a 26mm focal length. There is a 7 element lens that brings 27% improvement in low light performance. Computational photography has Smart HDR3 that understands scenes with machine learning. Further, Night Mode expands on all cameras including the ultra-wide and selfie shooter.

In broad daylight, the difference between a Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy S and Note series, and the latest iPhones, is blurring. The iPhone 12 captures sharp, and detailed images in broad daylight. It’s the night and indoor lighting conditions where the difference with the competition is noticeable.

Galaxy S21 vs iPhone 12: Verdict

It depends on your use case. If you want the smallest phone that can last all day, has a flagship camera experience, exceptional performance, and support for at least 5 years, look at the iPhone 12. On the other hand, if you want the latest and greatest of the Android world, with excellent cameras and a gorgeous display, you can go with the Samsung Galaxy S21.