For a few months now, we’ve been hearing rumors that Samsung’s next no-holds-barred flagship – the Galaxy S21 Ultra – will offer support for the S Pen stylus. If true, this would further blur the lines between the Galaxy Note and Galaxy S family, but on the bright, it would be an incredibly useful feature for a phone that will cost no less than $1,300. While the debate continues, the US FCC has confirmed that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will indeed offer stylus support. To recall, Samsung’s mobile division chief also hinted earlier this month that the company will bring some of the Galaxy Note family’s features to more smartphones in its portfolio.

S Pen support makes a $1,500 price tag slightly more palatable

The FCC filing, which was first spotted by the folks over at Android Authority, lists the model number of the Galaxy S21 Ultra as SM-G998B. “The EUT can also used with a stylus device (S-PEN). The EUT operates with the S-PEN in two different inductive coupling modes of S-PEN motion detection (Hover and Click) operating in the range of 0.53 –0.6MHz. The EUT was set to continuously transmit to the S-PEN in each of the two modes,” says one of the test reports.

As per recent leaks, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will rock four cameras at the back, one of which has a rectangular lens opening that is likely the part of a periscope camera setup for providing a higher optical zoom output. The primary camera on Galaxy S21 Ultra is reportedly a 108MP snapper, and it is accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 10MP telephoto snapper that offers 3x zoom output, and another 10MP telephoto camera with 10x optical zoom output.

The database also reveals support for the Wi-Fi 6E standard and the Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology on the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The latter will open the doors for more advanced device connectivity features that will find application in areas such as integrated car experience and locating items such as your wallet or even a pet via a tracker. Samsung is already working with partners to come up with use case scenarios and devices that can take advantage of UWB technology that can be enabled for a smartphone, smartwatch, smart key, or even a tile tracker. You can read more about the applications of UWB in Samsung’s explainer here.

Image Credit: Evan Blass / Voice