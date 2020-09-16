A couple of rumors concerning the Samsung Galaxy S21 have started to arrive as we are still months away from its launch. The company has recently announced a new 108MP, 64MP, 48MP, and 32MP mobile camera sensors, and it seems that we could easily find a couple of these in Samsung’s next Galaxy S flagship.

According to industry sources from Samsung’s home country, the new Samsung Galaxy S21 series will arrive with a quadruple-camera setup, which will pack two telephoto lenses. These sensors would help in delivering a better variety of quality images at higher focal lengths. In other words, there would be fewer reasons to zoom by cropping a 108MP photo and trying to use AI to restore some of the details, just as we saw on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

The new camera in the Galaxy S21 Ultra would use a standard 3x lens and a periscope-style module that would deliver mode than 5X magnification. Then we may find a 108MO wide-angle camera and another 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera to complete the quad-camera setup. A 40MP selfie camera is also expected in the Ultra version of the S21. Yes, only the Galaxy S21 Ultra, as the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21+, aren’t expected to feature major mobile photography improvements. However, we can expect them to include better OIS, maybe sharper lenses.

Now, it seems that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will still retain the battery size of its predecessor, as it is expected to include a 5,000mAh battery, according to an inside source quoted by Galaxy Club. They recently posted that the model number and the battery’s capacity inside the future Galaxy S21 Ultra are the same as the one in the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The model number of the battery in the Galaxy S21 Ultra is EB-BG998ABY, and it comes rated at 4,885 mAh, which would translate to a 5,00mAh battery capacity. The other Galaxy S21 variants are expected to come with larger batteries than their predecessors, which means more battery life from Samsung’s next flagships. Even more, when you consider that these new devices will pack a new 5nm Exynos and Snapdragon processors, that should be more power-efficient.

Source SamMobile

Via GSM Arena