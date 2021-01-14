Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra specs

Samsung’s meanest flagship for the year 2021 – the Galaxy S21 Ultra – is finally here. It starts at a cool $1200. It is huge. And it is overpowered. The first impressions are also out, and things seem rosy so far for Samsung. I, for one, am impressed by the overall package and strongly believe that the latest Samsung offering will be the Android phone to beat this year. Curious about what it brings to the table? Here’s a succinct breakdown of its internal hardware:
Display
Samsung has equipped the Galaxy S21 Ultra with a 6.8-inch Curved WQHD+ (3200×1440 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. And unlike its predecessor, you can operate this phone at peak resolution with 120Hz refresh rate mode enabled. The screen curves slightly alongside the edges and offers a peak brightness of 1500 nits. Galaxy S21 Ultra’s Dynamic AMOLED 2X display has a centered hole punch at the top in accordance with the Infinity-O design language.
Internals
The Galaxy S21 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. But in some markets, you will get a variant powered by the in-house Exynos 2100 SoC which is also based on the 5nm process. Samsung is offering the device in three memory configurations – 12GB + 128GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 16GB + 512GB. Inside, you’ll find a 5,000mAh battery with support for wireless as well as reverse wireless charging. On the connectivity front, you get support for 5G, NFC, Dual Bluetooth for multi-device pairing as well as Wi-Fi 6E
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Cameras
The most impressive aspect of the Galaxy S21 is its imaging hardware. The phone has four cameras at the back sitting alongside a laser autofocus module. The main camera uses a 108MP sensor, and is assisted by a 12MP ultrawide angle camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom output. There is also another 10MP telephoto camera that has a folded lens or periscope system and goes up to 10x optical zoom and 100x space zoom.
Pricing and availability
The Galaxy S21 starts at $1200 and is now available to pre-order, while a wider availability will commence later this month. You can buy it in Phantom Black and Phantom Silver, but the Samsung.com store also exclusively sells three other shades of the device – Phantom Brown, Phantom Navy, and Phantom Titanium. You can check out more details about launch offers in our exhaustive deals post here.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra specs
|Display
|6.8-inch Curved WQHD+
Dynamic AMOLED 2X
Infinity-O Display
3200×1440 pixels
515ppi pixel density
HDR10+ certified
Adaptive 120Hz refresh rate (10~120Hz)
Eye Comfort Shield
|Rear Cameras
|108MP wide camera
(Phase Detection AF, OIS, F1.8, 0.8μm)
12MP ultra-wide camera
(Dual Pixel AF, FOV, 120°, F2.2, 1.4μm)
10MP primary telephoto camera
(Dual Pixel AF, 3x optical zoom, OIS, F2.4, 1.22μm)
10MP secondary telephoto camera
(Dual Pixel AF, 10x optical zoom, OIS, F4.9, 1.22μm)
100x Space Zoom
Laser autofocus sensor
|Front Camera
|40MP
(Phase Detection AF, FOV 80°, F2.2, 0.7 μm)
|SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Exynos 2100
|RAM
|12GB / 16GB LPDDR5
|Storage
|128GB / 256GB / 512GB
|Battery
|5,000mAh
USB PD 3.0 Fast Charging
Fast Wireless Charging 2.0
Wireless Power Share
|UWB support
|Yes
|Conenctivity
|5G
WiFi 6E
NFC
|Software
|Android 11
|Build
|IP68
|Dimensions
|75.6×165.1×8.9mm
|Weight
|229g