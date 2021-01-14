Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra specs

Samsung’s meanest flagship for the year 2021 – the Galaxy S21 Ultra – is finally here. It starts at a cool $1200. It is huge. And it is overpowered. The first impressions are also out, and things seem rosy so far for Samsung. I, for one, am impressed by the overall package and strongly believe that the latest Samsung offering will be the Android phone to beat this year. Curious about what it brings to the table? Here’s a succinct breakdown of its internal hardware:

Display

Samsung has equipped the Galaxy S21 Ultra with a 6.8-inch Curved WQHD+ (3200×1440 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. And unlike its predecessor, you can operate this phone at peak resolution with 120Hz refresh rate mode enabled. The screen curves slightly alongside the edges and offers a peak brightness of 1500 nits. Galaxy S21 Ultra’s Dynamic AMOLED 2X display has a centered hole punch at the top in accordance with the Infinity-O design language.

Internals

The Galaxy S21 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. But in some markets, you will get a variant powered by the in-house Exynos 2100 SoC which is also based on the 5nm process. Samsung is offering the device in three memory configurations – 12GB + 128GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 16GB + 512GB. Inside, you’ll find a 5,000mAh battery with support for wireless as well as reverse wireless charging. On the connectivity front, you get support for 5G, NFC, Dual Bluetooth for multi-device pairing as well as Wi-Fi 6E

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Cameras

The most impressive aspect of the Galaxy S21 is its imaging hardware. The phone has four cameras at the back sitting alongside a laser autofocus module. The main camera uses a 108MP sensor, and is assisted by a 12MP ultrawide angle camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom output. There is also another 10MP telephoto camera that has a folded lens or periscope system and goes up to 10x optical zoom and 100x space zoom.

Pricing and availability

The Galaxy S21 starts at $1200 and is now available to pre-order, while a wider availability will commence later this month. You can buy it in Phantom Black and Phantom Silver, but the Samsung.com store also exclusively sells three other shades of the device – Phantom Brown, Phantom Navy, and Phantom Titanium. You can check out more details about launch offers in our exhaustive deals post here.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra specs

Display 6.8-inch Curved WQHD+

Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Infinity-O Display

3200×1440 pixels

515ppi pixel density

HDR10+ certified

Adaptive 120Hz refresh rate (10~120Hz)

Eye Comfort Shield Rear Cameras 108MP wide camera

(Phase Detection AF, OIS, F1.8, 0.8μm)

12MP ultra-wide camera

(Dual Pixel AF, FOV, 120°, F2.2, 1.4μm)

10MP primary telephoto camera

(Dual Pixel AF, 3x optical zoom, OIS, F2.4, 1.22μm)

10MP secondary telephoto camera

(Dual Pixel AF, 10x optical zoom, OIS, F4.9, 1.22μm)

100x Space Zoom

Laser autofocus sensor Front Camera 40MP

(Phase Detection AF, FOV 80°, F2.2, 0.7 μm) SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Exynos 2100 RAM 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 Storage 128GB / 256GB / 512GB Battery 5,000mAh

USB PD 3.0 Fast Charging

Fast Wireless Charging 2.0

Wireless Power Share UWB support Yes Conenctivity 5G

WiFi 6E

NFC Software Android 11 Build IP68 Dimensions 75.6×165.1×8.9mm Weight 229g