Samsung is said to be prepping for the launch of its Galaxy S21 series already since it could launch the trio earlier than usual. The lineup is said to go official in January. While Samsung hasn’t revealed anything regarding its next flagship, the Galaxy S21 series is rumored to consist of a vanilla model, a ‘Plus’ variant, and an ‘Ultra’ version. The design of the trio has appeared online in one form or the other. Now, key specifications of the Galaxy S21 Ultra have leaked online.

According to a report from 91Mobiles, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will feature a Dynamic AMOLED display of 6.8 inches. It could have a 2K resolution and a high refresh rate of 120Hz or 144Hz (not confirmed yet). As per leaked CAD renders, we know that the Ultra variant might sport curved edges, whereas the younger siblings will have to do with a flat display.

On the optics front, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is tipped to come equipped with a 108MP primary camera. The details regarding other sensors remain unknown. It is rumored to sport a quad rear camera setup. On the front may lie a 40MP selfie shooter. The CAD renders have also revealed that its camera housing fuses the mid-frame. Further, the report goes on to say Samsung’s upcoming flagship will pack a 5,000mah battery. It could support 60W or 66W fast charging technology.

As for speculations, the Galaxy S21 lineup is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC or Samsung’s own Exynos 2100 chipset, depending on the region. The entry model could come with Gray, Pink, Violet, and White color options, while the Galaxy S21+ might only be available in Black and Silver. The higher-end Galaxy S21 Ultra is said to get the same color variants as the Galaxy S21+, but it will also include a Violet color option. The latter is also tipped to have support for S Pen. However, it is reported to not have a slot to house the accessory.

According to previous rumors, the new Galaxy S21 series could arrive early in January 2021. There is still no exact date for the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy S21, but they’re bound to surface as we get closer to the end of 2020.