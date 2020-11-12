It has long been argued that the biggest differentiator between Samsung’s Galaxy S and Galaxy Note line is the S Pen stylus. And we kinda agree with the notion. After all, the Galaxy Note series flagships are essentially top-end Android devices with some nifty stylus tricks added to it. The difference created by the S Pen is what has allowed Samsung to sell two flagship lines simultaneously for almost a decade, but the gap will allegedly get blurred next year. To put it in clear and comprehensible words, the Galaxy S21 series might get stylus support in 2021.

Yes, I can 100% confirm that S21 Ultra supports S Pen — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 12, 2020

Tipster Ice Universe has claimed that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will support the S Pen. However, it is unclear if the rest of the Galaxy S21 series devices will also support stylus input. Now, this is both good and bad news. If you are paying top dollars for an Android flagship, having a stylus with a few tricks up its sleeves is definitely a welcome move. On the flip side, the Galaxy Note series will definitely lose some of its exclusive appeal and bragging rights that it gained courtesy of the S Pen.

Important to say here: It only supports it! It does not have a separate shaft for it! I can imagine that there will be a case similar to the Tab S7 devices that holds the S-Pen on the rear ✍ https://t.co/pOKru7V733 — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) November 12, 2020

But there is some not so good news too. Unlike the Galaxy Note series which has a dedicated slot to house the S Pen, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will not have a docking station. Tipster Max J. quote tweeted the leak and mentioned that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will instead rely on a case (unclear if he’s talking about a separate protective case or a rear panel with a depressed surface) that will have a dedicated space to keep the S Pen, somewhat like the Galaxy Tab S7 tablet.

It is quite likely that the S Pen will not be a part of the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s retail package, but Samsung might pull a surprise here. However, selling it separately makes more sense, as many buyers aren’t too keen on paying for a stylus that they hardly want to use. On the other hand, many potential Galaxy S21 Ultra buyers might actually appreciate S Pen support to make the most out of the phone’s large screen real estate, and might shell out extra cash on the stylus.

Source 9to5Google