We are months away from the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy S21, but rumors about Samsung’s next flagship in the S series have been arriving since April. Once again, we will be talking about the camera setup that’s expected on this device, but instead of the lack of ToF sensors, this time, we will focus on the device’s primary camera.

Galaxy S21 Ultra，Still 108MP, the sensor is the successor to HM1 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) August 19, 2020

We get new rumors concerning the new camera of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. This new device is supposed to include a new ISOCELL Bright HM2 sensor, with the same 108MP capacity as the one found in its predecessor. This sequel to the original Bright HM1 was recently mentioned on Twitter by well-known leaker Ice Universe, so we can expect this information to be correct. However, let’s not forget that many things can change in Samsung’s next Galaxy S series, as rumors have also mentioned the possibility of getting BOE OLED panels in these devices, well, if they manage to pass quality tests.

Source SamMobile