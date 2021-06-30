best samsung galaxy s21 ultra colorful cases

We start today’s deals with the most powerful variant of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. You can currently get a new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra with $250 savings at Amazon.com on its 256GB storage space option. This means you can get one for $1,000, which is the exact same price you would have to pay for half the storage.

However, if you want the best savings possible, you must head over to Samsung.com, where you will find the Samsung Galaxy S21 series starting at $100 after a $700 discount. Samsung will give you these amazing savings when you trade in an eligible device so that you can also get the Galaxy S21+ and the Galaxy S21 Ultra for $300 and $500 respectively unlocked. Still, if you go for the Verizon or AT&T locked models, you can get $50 extra savings.

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 256GB

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Series

You can also grab a new LG NanoCell 90 Series 65-inch smart TV for $1,296.99 after receiving a 7 percent discount, which means you can grab one for $1,297. This Smart TVC with an A7 gen-4 AI Processor 4K will improve your visual experience, and it also features great audio so that you can enjoy your favorite content with the help of your favorite smart assistants. If you are willing to spend a bit more, you can also score a new LG 77-inch GX 4K Smart OLED TV that’s currently getting an 11 percent discount, meaning that you can save $403 when you buy this $3,297 TV that also comes with a 1-year extended protection plan. Finally, the LG OLED C1 Series 48-inch Smart TV is getting a $100 discount so that you can get yours for $1,400.

    LG NanoCell 90 Series 65-inch smart TV

    LG 77-inch GX 4K Smart OLED TV

    LG OLED C1 Series 48-inch Smart TV

Other deals include the JBL CLUB ONE wireless headphones that are currently $100 off so that you can grab a pair for $250. In addition, the Microsoft Surface Earbuds are getting a 20 percent discount, leaving them available at just $160 with $40 savings. And since we’re already talking audio accessories, you can also consider getting a new pair of Amazon Basics Bookshelf Speakers with 40W power for $52.08 after a $7 discount.

    JBL CLUB ONE

    Microsoft Surface Earbuds

 




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

You May Also Like
Google Play Media Experience Program
Google has reduced its commission for TV, Auto, Tablet and Smartwatch app developers
In an announcement today, Google has announced that its new Play Media…
Hisense is offering up to £500 cashback on selected TVs
Hisense has announced a cashback offer for up to £500 off new TVs bought between June 9 and July 21, 2021.
samsung-google-oneui-smartwatch
Pocketnow Daily: Samsung & Google’s One UI Watch is CONFUSING! iPhone 13 camera updates & more! (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the new changes coming to Samsung Watches with One UI Watch, and more.